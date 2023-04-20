Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Google Pixel Fold, company's first foldable phone, may launch in June

    The Google Pixel Fold is likely to be unveiled at Google IO 2023, but the official launch will reportedly take place sometime in June. The Pixel Fold will reportedly cost over $1,700 (roughly Rs 1.40 lakh). In contrast, Pixel Fold's counterpart, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, carries a starting price tag of Rs 1,54,999.

    Team Newsable
    First Published Apr 20, 2023, 1:47 PM IST

    Google will host the Google IO 2023 event on May 10, when the firm is slated to unveil its first folding smartphone, dubbed the Pixel Fold. New information about the smartphone, including its debut date and features, has emerged ahead of the formal announcement.

    According to various media reports, the Google Pixel Fold will most likely be presented at Google IO 2023, but the formal launch will take place in June. It is possible that Google may hold a separate event for the Pixel Fold to unveil the actual launch date. The Pixel Fold is expected to cost more than $1,700 (approximately Rs 1.40 lakh). 

    In comparison, the Pixel Fold's rival, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, starts at Rs 1,54,999 in India for the base 256GB storage.

    According to the rumour, the Google Pixel Fold, codenamed Felix internally, would have a "durable hinge" and a "water-resistant" body. The Pixel phone, as opposed to the Galaxy Z Fold 4, is rumoured to be significantly more compact, having a squarish display. The cover display may have a viewing area of 5.8 inches, while the main tablet-sized screen may have a viewing area of 7.6 inches. The rear panel housing the camera may feature a glass finish, similar to the Pixel 7 Pro.

    According to the reports, the Pixel Fold will weigh 283 grammes, which is around 29 grammes more than the Galaxy Z Fold 4. The Pixel Fold is also rumoured to be powered by Google's Tensor G2 SoC (system-on-chip), which is also used in the Pixel 7 series. The same SoC is slated to power the Pixel 7a, a scaled-down version of the Pixel 7, which will be released on May 10.

    While the Pixel Fold will compete with the Galaxy Z Fold 4, Samsung and Google have been collaborating to improve the software experience on Android phones. 

    Last Updated Apr 20, 2023, 1:47 PM IST
