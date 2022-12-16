Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Moto G53 launched with 5000mAh battery, 50MP primary camera for around Rs 10,000

    The new Moto G53 5G mainly aims to bring 5G connectivity to the budget segment. This could attract a lot of customers in India. The Moto G53 5G carries a starting price tag of CNY 900 (roughly Rs 10,700) for the base 4GB RAM and 128GB model.

    First Published Dec 16, 2022, 4:58 PM IST

    Motorola has unveiled the Moto G53 5G, its most affordable 5G smartphone. The smartphone had its debut in China, but it may come to India early in the following year. Even though it replaces the Moto G52 4G, the Moto G53 has less impressive specs, which will probably keep the price low. For instance, the G52 has an LCD display rather than a pOLED display. An 8-megapixel sensor has been substituted for the selfie camera (down from 16-megapixel). The next-generation Motorola X40, powered by Qualcomm's most potent Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, was also introduced by the Lenovo-owned business.

    The primary goal of the new Moto G53 5G is to introduce 5G connection to the entry-level market. A 6.5-inch 120Hz LCD screen is included with the new Motorola smartphone. An undisclosed Qualcomm octa-core CPU with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB storage powers the Moto G53 5G.

    Also Read | 120W fast charging to 200MP camera & more: Redmi Note 12 Pro+ to launch on January 5, 2023

    The Moto G53 5G has a dual back camera combination with a 50-megapixel primary camera sensor and a 2-megapixel sensor, as opposed to the triple rear camera system of the Moto G52. 

    Connectivity options include a 3.5mm jack, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, NFC, and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. Lastly, the Moto G53 5G includes a 5000mAh battery that supports 18W charging.

    Also Read | Oppo Find N2 finally debuts, likely to take on Samsung's foldable smartphones; Details here

    The base edition of the Moto G53 5G has a starting price of CNY 900 (about Rs 10,700). A variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB of storage is also available for CNY 1099. (roughly Rs 13,000). In contrast, the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage model of Motorola's 4G-capable Moto G52 costs Rs 12,999 in India.

    Also Read | 'Galaxy awaits you...' Samsung mocks iPhone users in a new 'On the Fence' ad | WATCH

    Last Updated Dec 16, 2022, 4:58 PM IST
    120W fast charging to 200MP camera & more: Redmi Note 12 Pro+ to launch on January 5, 2023

    Apple expected to launch 15.5-inch MacBook Air next year: Report

    Oppo Find N2 finally debuts, likely to take on Samsung's foldable smartphones; Details here

    'Galaxy awaits you...' Samsung mocks iPhone users in a new ‘On the Fence’ ad | WATCH

    Apple iPhone 14's crash detection saves lives of 2 after they fell in deep valley: Know what happened

    120W fast charging to 200MP camera & more: Redmi Note 12 Pro+ to launch on January 5, 2023

    'Who is Ronaldo? I don't know him' - All Nassr's president's hilarious response to offer for Cristiano

    'No compensation to those who died': Bihar CM Nitish Kumar on hooch tragedy deaths

    Three dating trends to watch out for in 2023 - READ ON

    Shraddha murder case: Vikas Walker meets top cop; seeks info on daughter's pending plaint

