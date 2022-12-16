Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Oppo Find N2 finally debuts, likely to take on Samsung's foldable smartphones; Details here

    Oppo's latest foldable lineup includes a flip model and this time you have Hasselblad-tuned cameras and a different design approach. Oppo is also using the Hasselblad camera system and offering the Android 13-based ColorOS version out of the box. 

    Team Newsable
    First Published Dec 16, 2022, 1:40 PM IST

    Oppo has officially shown its new foldable gadgets, at least one of which will be sold in international markets. With the addition of a flip avatar, the new Find N2 series is better equipped to compete with Samsung's line of foldable and convertible smartphones. Along with other significant announcements made during the Oppo Inno Day 2022 this week, Oppo held a launch event to introduce these items.

    The Snapdragon and MediaTek Dimensity chipsets power the Find N2 and Find N2 Flip, respectively. Oppo also makes use of the Hasselblad camera technology and comes pre-installed with the Android 13-based ColorOS operating system. Let's examine every aspect of the new Oppo Find N series.

    The Oppo Find N2 is the normal foldable model and the 2021 Find N's replacement. Its weight and thickness have been reduced, and the new hinge mechanism is composed of sturdy materials with fewer components. The 5.54-inch cover display on the Oppo Find N2 has the same size but a new aspect ratio. It provides high peak brightness, a 120Hz refresh rate screen, and Gorilla Glass Victus protection.

    The primary screen's LTPO panel enables it to flip between 1Hz and 120Hz refresh rates. The Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor, which is not the newest but is only a few months old, powers the Find N2.

    Along with a 48-megapixel ultrawide sensor and a 32-megapixel telephoto sensor, Oppo sports a 50-megapixel main sensor with OIS. According to the manufacturer, new sensors and altered aperture settings will result in brighter images that also perform well in low light. For the first time, Oppo is utilising the Hasselblad colour tuning jointly created with the MariSilicon X chipset. The 4,520mAh battery in the Oppo Find N2 supports a 67W charging speed.

