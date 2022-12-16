Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Galaxy awaits you...' Samsung mocks iPhone users in a new ‘On the Fence’ ad | WATCH

    The 30-second ad begins with a man sitting on a fence, confused about whether to go for an iPhone or a Samsung smartphone. He says he cannot switch to Samsung as he's worried his friends. Watch the latest ad here: 

    Samsung mocks iPhone users in a new on the fence ad says Galaxy awaits you Watch gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Dec 16, 2022, 1:09 PM IST

    In recent months, Samsung has been on a roll when it comes to poking fun of Apple. Samsung has a long history of making fun of Apple on several occasions. Since Apple announced the release of the iPhone 14 series, Samsung has poked fun at the corporation through video advertising, tweets, hoardings, and a variety of other techniques.

    The business also released a "On the Fence" video commercial last month in which it criticised Apple for not having a foldable iPhone. Samsung's mysterious advertisement featured a store that looked a lot like the Apple Store, but the manufacturer of Galaxy smartphones didn't specifically mention its competitor by name.

    In a new "On the Fence" commercial for its most recent foldable Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4, Samsung now explicitly mentions Apple.

    Also Read | Apple iPhone 14's crash detection saves lives of 2 after they fell in deep valley: Know what happened

    The new Samsung ad continued the storyline of the previous "On the Fence'' ad where a man can be seen sitting on the fence of an Apple.  A woman using the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 spots the man and says "I used to be you, sitting on the fence between Apple and Samsung." The man says he wants to convert but is concerned about what his friends who use Apple iPhones would think.

    Also Read | Nokia C31 with Google-powered camera, fingerprint scanner launched in India

    "People will be in shock when you bring out your Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4. They won't ever leave you," the woman added. With the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 in hand, the man hops over the fence after receiving the compliments and declares, "I could get used to this."

    The ad's caption reads that you've "been on the fence long enough" and now "the Galaxy awaits you", referring to Samsung's Galaxy moniker for its smartphones, laptops, earbuds, and more.

    Also Read | Acer introduces 'world’s lightest' 16-inch OLED laptop in India; Here's why you should buy it

    Samsung is clearly emphasising the Galaxy Z Flip 4's distinctive appearance, which may not be to everyone's taste. Particularly in a place like India where the price of the Galaxy Z Flip 4 is Rs 89,999, which is equal to the price of the 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Plus.

    Last Updated Dec 16, 2022, 1:09 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Apple iPhone 14 crash detection saves lives of 2 after they fell in deep valley Know what happened gcw

    Apple iPhone 14's crash detection saves lives of 2 after they fell in deep valley: Know what happened

    Nokia C31 with Google powered camera fingerprint scanner launched in India details here gcw

    Nokia C31 with Google-powered camera, fingerprint scanner launched in India

    Acer introduces worlds lightest 16 inch OLED laptop in India here is why you should buy it gcw

    Acer introduces 'world’s lightest' 16-inch OLED laptop in India; Here's why you should buy it

    iQOO CEO hints at entering foldable smartphone market not to indulge in laptops tablets Report gcw

    iQOO CEO hints at entering foldable smartphone market; not to indulge in laptops, tablets: Report

    Motorola Moto E13 with UniSoC Processor Android 13 spotted on Geekbench gcw

    Motorola's Moto E13 with UniSoC Processor, Android 13 spotted on Geekbench

    Recent Stories

    Russia legalizes pirated copies of Avatar 2 in their country as Disney pulls back - READ ON vma

    Russia legalizes pirated copies of Avatar 2 in their country as Disney pulls back - READ ON

    football European Super League ESL handed another major blow by Madrid court, English Premier League EPL-UEFA release statements-ayh

    European Super League handed another major blow by Madrid court, EPL-UEFA release statements

    Ten years of Nirbhaya rape case: DCW chief seeks discussion on women's safety in Parliament; check details AJR

    Ten years of Nirbhaya rape case: DCW chief seeks discussion on women's safety in Parliament; check details

    Maharashtra Opposition to protest against Shinde govt on December 17 over border issue - adt

    Maharashtra Opposition to protest against Shinde govt on December 17 over border issue

    Apple iPhone 14 crash detection saves lives of 2 after they fell in deep valley Know what happened gcw

    Apple iPhone 14's crash detection saves lives of 2 after they fell in deep valley: Know what happened

    Recent Videos

    BAN vs IND 2022-23, 1st Test: My approach was to bowl consistently at one spot, says Siraj snt

    BAN vs IND 2022-23, 1st Test: My approach was to bowl consistently at one spot, says Siraj

    Video Icon
    BAN vs IND 2022-23, Chittagong/1st Test: KL Rahul promises that India will play aggressively against Bangladesh; here is why-ayh

    BAN vs IND 2022-23, 1st Test: KL Rahul promises that India will play aggressively; here's why

    Video Icon
    On This Day Tangail Para drop, India's largest airborne operation 51 years ago

    Revisiting Tangail Para drop, India's largest airborne operation 51 years ago

    Video Icon
    PM Modi inaugurates Rs 8650 crore Nagpur Metro Phase 1, buys a ticket and takes a ride

    PM Modi inaugurates Rs 8,650 crore Nagpur Metro Phase 1, buys a ticket and takes a ride

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop: Featuring Peekay, Catchy, Hashbbc and Kavya Kirti

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Peekay, Catchy, Hashbbc and Kavya Kirti

    Video Icon