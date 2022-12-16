'Galaxy awaits you...' Samsung mocks iPhone users in a new ‘On the Fence’ ad | WATCH

The 30-second ad begins with a man sitting on a fence, confused about whether to go for an iPhone or a Samsung smartphone. He says he cannot switch to Samsung as he's worried his friends. Watch the latest ad here:

In recent months, Samsung has been on a roll when it comes to poking fun of Apple. Samsung has a long history of making fun of Apple on several occasions. Since Apple announced the release of the iPhone 14 series, Samsung has poked fun at the corporation through video advertising, tweets, hoardings, and a variety of other techniques.

The business also released a "On the Fence" video commercial last month in which it criticised Apple for not having a foldable iPhone. Samsung's mysterious advertisement featured a store that looked a lot like the Apple Store, but the manufacturer of Galaxy smartphones didn't specifically mention its competitor by name.

In a new "On the Fence" commercial for its most recent foldable Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4, Samsung now explicitly mentions Apple.

The new Samsung ad continued the storyline of the previous "On the Fence'' ad where a man can be seen sitting on the fence of an Apple. A woman using the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 spots the man and says "I used to be you, sitting on the fence between Apple and Samsung." The man says he wants to convert but is concerned about what his friends who use Apple iPhones would think.

"People will be in shock when you bring out your Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4. They won't ever leave you," the woman added. With the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 in hand, the man hops over the fence after receiving the compliments and declares, "I could get used to this."

The ad's caption reads that you've "been on the fence long enough" and now "the Galaxy awaits you", referring to Samsung's Galaxy moniker for its smartphones, laptops, earbuds, and more.

Samsung is clearly emphasising the Galaxy Z Flip 4's distinctive appearance, which may not be to everyone's taste. Particularly in a place like India where the price of the Galaxy Z Flip 4 is Rs 89,999, which is equal to the price of the 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Plus.