Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    120W fast charging to 200MP camera & more: Redmi Note 12 Pro+ to launch on January 5, 2023

    Xiaomi is set to launch the Redmi Note 12 Pro+ smartphone in India. The company has announced that the device will arrive in the country on January 5, 2023. So far, Xiaomi has shared details about the Redmi Note 12 Pro+ model, which comes with 200-megapixel primary rear camera and 120W fast charging support.

    120W fast charging to 200MP camera more Redmi Note 12 Pro+ to launch on January 5 2023 gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Dec 16, 2022, 4:45 PM IST

    The Redmi Note 12 Pro+ smartphone is about to be released by Xiaomi in India. The device will come to the nation on January 5, 2023, according to the company's announcement. Redmi has introduced four Redmi Note 12 series models in China, but it's unclear if the company intends to export all of them to India. Xiaomi has so far provided information on the Pro+ variant, which features a 200-megapixel primary back camera and capability for 120W fast charging.

    The new Redmi Note series phone sports a boxy appearance and a small punch-hole camera on the front, according to the official pictures. A large 6.67-inch FHD+ OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate is featured on the Redmi Note 12 Pro+.

    Also Read | Apple expected to launch 15.5-inch MacBook Air next year: Report

    It even sports stereo speakers and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for security. There is a regular 5,000mAh battery within the device. A 120W fast charger will be included in the package, according to Redmi, and it can charge the battery from empty to full in roughly 19 minutes.

    A triple camera system is included on the Redmi Note 12 Pro+. An 8-megapixel secondary ultra-wide-angle camera and a 2-megapixel macro sensor make up the other two components of the arrangement. There is a 16-megapixel camera on the front.

    Also Read | Oppo Find N2 finally debuts, likely to take on Samsung's foldable smartphones; Details here

    The MediaTek Dimensity 1080 SoC, which also powers the recently released Realme 10 Pro+ smartphone, is used by the new Redmi Note in China. Priced at Rs 24,999, the latter is comparable to what we anticipate the firm to charge for the Redmi Note 12 Pro+.
     

    Also Read | 'Galaxy awaits you...' Samsung mocks iPhone users in a new ‘On the Fence’ ad | WATCH

    Last Updated Dec 16, 2022, 4:45 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Apple expected to launch 15 5 inch MacBook Air next year report gcw

    Apple expected to launch 15.5-inch MacBook Air next year: Report

    Oppo Find N2 finally debuts likely to take on Samsung s foldable smartphones Details here gcw

    Oppo Find N2 finally debuts, likely to take on Samsung's foldable smartphones; Details here

    Samsung mocks iPhone users in a new on the fence ad says Galaxy awaits you Watch gcw

    'Galaxy awaits you...' Samsung mocks iPhone users in a new ‘On the Fence’ ad | WATCH

    Apple iPhone 14 crash detection saves lives of 2 after they fell in deep valley Know what happened gcw

    Apple iPhone 14's crash detection saves lives of 2 after they fell in deep valley: Know what happened

    Nokia C31 with Google powered camera fingerprint scanner launched in India details here gcw

    Nokia C31 with Google-powered camera, fingerprint scanner launched in India

    Recent Stories

    football Who is Ronaldo? I do not know him - All Nassr president hilarious response to offer for Cristiano-ayh

    'Who is Ronaldo? I don't know him' - All Nassr's president's hilarious response to offer for Cristiano

    No compensation to those who died: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar on hooch tragedy deaths - adt

    'No compensation to those who died': Bihar CM Nitish Kumar on hooch tragedy deaths

    Three dating trends to watch out for in 2023 - READ ON vma

    Three dating trends to watch out for in 2023 - READ ON

    Shraddha Walker murder case: Vikas Walker meets top cop; seeks info on daughter's pending plaint AJR

    Shraddha murder case: Vikas Walker meets top cop; seeks info on daughter's pending plaint

    MCD school teacher hits Class 5 student throws her from first floor gcw

    MCD school teacher hits Class 5 student, throws her from first floor

    Recent Videos

    A border road in Arunachal Pradesh made of steel slag

    A border road in Arunachal Pradesh made of steel slag

    Video Icon
    Vijay Diwas 2022: MoS Rajeev Chandrasekhar visits National War Memorial, pays homage to bravehearts

    Vijay Diwas 2022: MoS Rajeev Chandrasekhar visits National War Memorial, pays homage to bravehearts

    Video Icon
    BAN vs IND 2022-23, 1st Test: My approach was to bowl consistently at one spot, says Siraj snt

    BAN vs IND 2022-23, 1st Test: My approach was to bowl consistently at one spot, says Siraj

    Video Icon
    BAN vs IND 2022-23, Chittagong/1st Test: KL Rahul promises that India will play aggressively against Bangladesh; here is why-ayh

    BAN vs IND 2022-23, 1st Test: KL Rahul promises that India will play aggressively; here's why

    Video Icon
    On This Day Tangail Para drop, India's largest airborne operation 51 years ago

    Revisiting Tangail Para drop, India's largest airborne operation 51 years ago

    Video Icon