120W fast charging to 200MP camera & more: Redmi Note 12 Pro+ to launch on January 5, 2023

Xiaomi is set to launch the Redmi Note 12 Pro+ smartphone in India. The company has announced that the device will arrive in the country on January 5, 2023. So far, Xiaomi has shared details about the Redmi Note 12 Pro+ model, which comes with 200-megapixel primary rear camera and 120W fast charging support.

The new Redmi Note series phone sports a boxy appearance and a small punch-hole camera on the front, according to the official pictures. A large 6.67-inch FHD+ OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate is featured on the Redmi Note 12 Pro+.

It even sports stereo speakers and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for security. There is a regular 5,000mAh battery within the device. A 120W fast charger will be included in the package, according to Redmi, and it can charge the battery from empty to full in roughly 19 minutes.

A triple camera system is included on the Redmi Note 12 Pro+. An 8-megapixel secondary ultra-wide-angle camera and a 2-megapixel macro sensor make up the other two components of the arrangement. There is a 16-megapixel camera on the front.

The MediaTek Dimensity 1080 SoC, which also powers the recently released Realme 10 Pro+ smartphone, is used by the new Redmi Note in China. Priced at Rs 24,999, the latter is comparable to what we anticipate the firm to charge for the Redmi Note 12 Pro+.



