Moto G45 to Realme C63: Check out March's top 10 best 5G phones under Rs 10,000

Read Full Article

It might be challenging to identify the phones that might be a good fit for you because so many new models are released each month. Are you looking for the newest 5G phones that are affordable? Then, a number of feature-rich 5G phones from leading manufacturers including Samsung, Redmi, Poco, and others have been released in recent weeks. When searching for a smartphone around Rs 10,000, we have put together a list of the best 5G phones to assist you make the correct choice.

1. Redmi 14C 5G:

This is yet another feature-rich phone that is reasonably priced. Redmi's C series smartphones are well-known for its cost, performance, and design. A Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 5G CPU and up to 8GB of RAM, including 4GB of virtual RAM, power the Redmi 14C 5G. Even though it's a low-cost phone, it has a 50MP dual camera, a 120Hz display, and support for rapid charging.

2. Moto G45

The Moto G45 5G has a 6.45-inch HD+ screen with a refresh rate of up to 120 Hz and a resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels. It is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 3 and has a maximum brightness of 500 nits. Under the hood, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 CPU powers the gadget. A 5,000 mAh battery that supports 18W rapid charging powers the Moto G45 5G. It comes with Motorola's UX overlay on top of Android 14. With this smartphone, Motorola has promised three years of security fixes and one year of OS upgrades.

Also Read | Vivo T4x to Redmi 13: Check out top 7 smartphones under Rs 15,000 to buy in March 2025

3. Infinix Hot 50

The 6.7-inch HD+ LCD screen of the Infinix Hot 50 5G has a refresh rate of 120 Hz and a resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels. The MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor powers it. The phone's optical features include a depth sensor with dual LED flash and a 48MP Sony IMX582 main sensor. Additionally, there is an 8MP ultra-wide angle lens for video calls and selfies. A 5,000mAh battery that supports up to 18W rapid charging powers the Hot 50 5G.

4. Realme C63

The 6.67-inch HD+ screen (1604 x 720 pixels) of the Realme C63 has a peak brightness of 625 nits, a touch sampling rate of 240 Hz, and a dynamic refresh rate of up to 120 Hz. For tackling graphics-intensive activities, it is equipped with an Arm Mali-G57 MC2 GPU and an Octa-Core MediaTek Dimensity 6300 6nm CPU. Up to 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage and up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM are included with the Realme C63. The microSD card slot allows for up to 2TB of additional capacity. The Realme C63 has a 5000mAh (normal) battery that can be charged quickly at 10W.

Also Read | Nothing Phone 3a to OnePlus Nord CE 4: Check out 7 best smartphones under Rs 25,000

5. Samsung Galaxy F06

Launched in February 2025, the Samsung Galaxy F06 is the company's first reasonably priced 5G smartphone with certain cutting-edge capabilities. With its twelve 5G bands, the Samsung Galaxy F06 can connect to any network provider with ease. The MediaTek Dimensity 6300 CPU, which powers the smartphone, offers seamless daily operation. Additionally, it has a dual-camera configuration with an 8MP ultrawide camera and a 50MP primary camera.

6. Vivo T3 Lite

The 6.56-inch HD+ LCD screen of the Vivo T3 Lite 5G has a peak brightness of 840 nits and a refresh rate of 90 Hz. The phone has an IP64 rating for dust and water protection, a 3.5mm socket, and a fingerprint sensor on the side. With a 50MP main sensor and a secondary 2MP depth sensor, the T3 Lite 5G has a dual shooter system on the rear. Additionally, there is an 8MP front-facing selfie camera.

Also Read | OnePlus Nord CE 4 to Poco X6 Pro: Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000 you can buy

7. Samsung Galaxy M06

The Samsung M06 5G has a 6.7-inch HD+ LCD screen with a maximum brightness of 800 nits. It is equipped with an Arm Mali G57 MC2 GPU and a Mediatek Dimensity 6300 CPU. Along with 128GB of storage that can be expanded to 1TB using the microSD card slot, it comes with 4/6GB of LPDDR4X RAM. The phone's optics include a 2MP depth sensor and a 50MP main camera. An 8MP camera on the front is used for video calls and selfies. It has a single bottom-firing speaker, a 3.5mm headphone connector, and a fingerprint scanner located on the side. A 5,000mAh battery that supports 25W rapid charging is included.

8. Poco M7

The Poco M7 is a recently released low-cost smartphone that is a member of the M series. A 6.88-inch HD+ display with a refresh rate of 120 Hz is included with the Poco M7. It offers seamless performance thanks to its Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 CPU and up to 8GB of RAM. In order to take detailed pictures, the smartphone also has a 50MP main camera with a Sony IMX852 sensor.

9. Redmi A4

The Redmi A4, India's first smartphone with a Snapdragon 4s Gen 2 processor, is another Xiaomi-branded device priced around Rs. 10,000. The Redmi A4 is a low-cost gadget that has a 120Hz refresh rate display, a 5160mAh battery, compatibility for 4G+5G SA networks, and much more. Thus, at the specified price range, it may be a fantastic option.

10. Moto G35

Last but not least is the recently released Moto G35 smartphone, which is renowned for its reasonably priced 5G offering. The smartphone has also been carefully examined by us, and it is a fantastic option for handling daily responsibilities. With its 50 MP primary camera sensor, it also produces respectable photos.

Latest Videos