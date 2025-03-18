Poco F7 Pro, Poco F7 Ultra coming in March? Check expected launch date and specifications

Read Full Article

Poco is reportedly preparing to unveil its latest flagship smartphones, the Poco F7 Pro and Poco F7 Ultra, on 27 March for the global market. It is anticipated that the two models would resemble the Redmi K80 and K80 Pro, which were unveiled in China in November 2024. Both phones are anticipated to have a 6.67-inch AMOLED screen with a refresh rate of 120 Hz, a resolution of 3,200 x 1,440 pixels, and a pixel density of 526 ppi, according to a report by 91Mobiles that cited tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore. Additionally, it is expected that they will come pre-installed with the HyperOS 2.0 overlay on Android 15.

Poco F7 Pro: Expected specifications

The Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset is anticipated to power the Poco F7 Pro, while the more sophisticated Snapdragon 8 Elite CPU may be found in the Ultra model. For both devices, storage choices are expected to include 256GB of storage and 12GB of RAM. However, the Ultra model may come with a more expensive 16GB RAM and 512GB storage option, while the Pro version might also come with 512GB of storage. A 50MP primary back camera with optical image stabilization (OIS) is reportedly a feature of both smartphones. The Poco F7 Pro is anticipated to include a 20MP front-facing camera and an extra 8MP sensor.

Also Read | Foldable iPhone coming soon? Apple's latest smartphone to enter production in 2026

Poco F7 Ultra: Expected specifications

On the other hand, it is anticipated that the Poco F7 Ultra would include a 32MP sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens and a 50MP telephoto lens with OIS capability. For video calls and selfies, it could have a 32MP front camera. Another differentiator is battery capacity. It is anticipated that the Poco F7 Pro will include a 6,000mAh battery that can be charged at 90W rapid speed. A 5,300mAh battery with 120W wired and 50W wireless charging capabilities may support the Poco F7 Ultra in the meanwhile.

Also Read | Motorola Edge 60 Fusion launching soon? Will it be sold on Flipkart? Here's what we know

According to previous reports, the Poco F7 Pro may come in black, blue, and grey hues, while the Ultra variant would only come in black and yellow. It is anticipated that both devices would have an IP68 classification for resistance to water and dust. Before the formal debut, further information on availability and cost is anticipated.

Latest Videos