Nothing Phone 3a to OnePlus Nord CE 4: Check out 7 best smartphones under Rs 25,000

Read Full Article

There are several intriguing alternatives available in the sub-Rs 25,000 smartphone category, which offers a combination of feature-rich smartphones and affordability. There is something for everyone in this market, whether you're looking for a dependable camera, a stylish design, or a seamless user experience. The recently released Nothing Phone 3a and 6 other noteworthy models are among the best 5G smartphones under Rs 25,000 in March.

1. Nothing Phone 3a

The Nothing Phone 3a has arrived, replacing its predecessor, the Phone 2a. Better performance is promised by this new model, which switches from the MediaTek to the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 processor. The phone still has the recognizable Glyph lights on the back, which adds to its unique appearance. Beyond looks, the Phone 3a has a powerful 5,000mAh battery for all-day use, a 120Hz AMOLED display, and the simple and user-friendly Nothing OS 3.1 based on Android 15. With the addition of a new 50-megapixel telephoto lens, the camera configuration is upgraded, increasing its photographic versatility. At Rs 24,999, it's a well-rounded alternative that comes in a new blue color in addition to the traditional black and white.

Also Read | Vivo T4x vs Phone 1: Which budget 5G smartphone should be in your pocket?

2. OnePlus Nord CE 4

With a 6.7-inch AMOLED 120Hz display, a Snapdragon 7 Gen 2 engine, and a 5000mAh battery with 80W fast charging, the OnePlus Nord CE 4 is a well-balanced smartphone. It also has 5G compatibility for quick networking and a 50MP OIS camera for crisp images. Users seeking performance, battery life, and photography in one package will find it to be a future-proof option thanks to its high-end build and dependable software upgrades.

3. Samsung Galaxy M14

The best option for those who love cameras and have less than Rs 25,000 is the Samsung Galaxy M14 5G. It has a 16MP front camera, an 8MP ultrawide lens, and a 50MP main sensor with OIS. Samsung's AI-powered image processing improves video stabilization and low-light photography. The Exynos 1380 CPU powers the phone, which also has a 6.6-inch AMOLED screen with a refresh rate of 120 Hz. All-day use is guaranteed with a 6000mAh battery, and photography fans will love Samsung's One UI, which provides an optimized experience with four years of security upgrades.

Also Read | OnePlus Nord CE 4 to Poco X6 Pro: Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000 you can buy

4. iQOO Z7 Pro

Gamers searching for a powerful device at an affordable price would like the iQOO Z7 Pro 5G. It has a 120Hz AMOLED display for a fluid experience and the MediaTek Dimensity 920 CPU, which provides excellent gaming performance. 66W quick charging and a 5000mAh battery guarantee extended gaming sessions. Along with a 64MP OIS camera, the phone has a cooling mechanism to keep it from overheating when playing demanding games. The iQOO Z7 Pro 5G is the greatest gaming phone under ₹25,000 in 2025 because to features including a 4D vibration motor, super game mode, and a high touch sampling rate.

5. Realme Narzo 60 Pro

The Realme Narzo 60 Pro is a fantastic choice if battery life is your top concern. With its enormous 6000mAh battery and 80W rapid charging, it can be used for more than two days between charges. Performance is efficient thanks to the MediaTek Dimensity 8100 CPU, and images are smooth thanks to the 6.72-inch 120Hz LCD display. It is a respectable choice for photography as it has a 50MP main camera with AI improvements. Its near-stock Android experience and Realme UI 5.0 provide a lag-free interface, making it ideal for consumers who require a long-lasting smartphone.

Also Read | Nothing Phone 3a vs Realme P3 Pro: Which budget 5G smartphone offers better value?

6. Motorola Edge 40 Fusion

For individuals who prefer a pure, bloatware-free Android experience, the Motorola Edge 40 Fusion is ideal. Its near-stock Android 14 operating system guarantees seamless operation and timely upgrades. It has a 6.5-inch P-OLED 144Hz display and is driven by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 CPU. The phone features a 32MP selfie camera, a 13MP ultrawide sensor, and a 50MP main camera with OIS. 68W rapid charging is supported by its 5000mAh battery. The Motorola Edge 40 Fusion is the finest stock Android phone under ₹25,000 because of its excellent performance, secure user interface, and clutter-free software.

7. Poco X5 Pro

The Poco X5 Pro 5G provides the finest performance and price ratio. The Snapdragon 778G processor, which powers it, guarantees quick and effective multitasking. The phone has a 6.67-inch AMOLED screen that supports Dolby Vision and has a refresh rate of 120 Hz and HDR10+. The 5000mAh battery with 67W fast charging keeps the phone charged throughout the day, while the 108MP main camera produces crisp, clear photos. Additional customization possibilities are offered by Poco's MIUI for Poco. The Poco X5 Pro 5G, with its excellent specifications and low cost, is the best smartphone under Rs 25,000 in 2025.

Latest Videos