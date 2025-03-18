Foldable iPhone coming soon? Apple's latest smartphone to enter production in 2026

Apple has reportedly begun the New Product Introduction (NPI) process for its first foldable devices, potentially an iPad and an iPhone. Rumors suggest a clamshell-style foldable iPhone and a larger foldable iPad, with possible release dates in late 2026 or 2027.

"Let us know when it folds?" was Samsung's question, and Apple could finally have an answer. According to the most recent leak, analyst Jeff Pu claims that Apple has started the New Product Introduction (NPI) process for its first two foldable products at Foxconn. It is expected that the two gadgets in question will be an iPad and an iPhone that can be folded. Though there have been years of rumors of foldable iPhones and iPads, if there aren't any significant setbacks, the gadgets appear to be getting closer to an actual release. The debut may occur late next year or at some point in 2027, with major production anticipated to begin in the second part of 2026.

According to rumors, the foldable iPhone would have a clamshell form with a primary display that is between 7.9 and 8.3 inches, much to Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip series. When unfurled, the foldable iPad is anticipated to feature a bigger screen—possibly up to 19 inches.

There are rumors that Apple's first foldable iPhone would have a book-style appearance. According to earlier rumors, it would have a 5.5-inch outside display and a 7.8-inch crease-free inside display. The gadget should be between 9 and 9.5 mm thick when folded and between 4.5 and 4.8 mm thick when unfurled.

The phone could have a titanium alloy shell and a titanium alloy and stainless steel hinge. A dual-lens back camera and a front-facing camera that can be folded or unfurled are reportedly rumored to be included.

Fascinatingly, in order to save internal space, the foldable iPhone could forego Face ID in favor of a Touch ID side button. It will likely be positioned as a "true AI-driven phone," utilizing its bigger displays to provide a better AI multitasking experience. The foldable iPhone is anticipated to have a hefty price tag due to its high-end capabilities; some sources suggest it may cost more than $2,500 (about Rs 2,07,000). 

It will be intriguing to see how the tech community and consumers respond, as Apple will need to justify its value at such a premium price point.

