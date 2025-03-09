OnePlus Nord CE 4 to Poco X6 Pro: Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000 you can buy

Read Full Article

Struggling to choose a phone under Rs 20,000? This list highlights five top contenders: OnePlus Nord CE 4, Poco X6 Pro, iQOO Z9, Motorola Edge 50 Neo, and Infinix Note 40 Pro. Each offers unique features and capabilities to suit different needs.

The number of gadgets under Rs 20,000 is always increasing, making it difficult to decide which one would be best for you. With our own selections at the end, we have produced a list of five phones to choose from in order to cut through all the hoopla surrounding these gadgets.

1. OnePlus Nord CE 4 The 6.7-inch Full HD+ AMOLED screen of the OnePlus Nord CE4 has a resolution of 2412 x 1080 pixels and a refresh rate of up to 120 Hz. HDR 10+ color certification, 10-bit color depth, 2160Hz PWM dimming, and 210Hz touch sampling are all supported. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC is installed in the Nord CE 4 5G. The gadget has two cameras on the back: an 8MP Sony IMX355 ultra-wide-angle lens and a 50MP Sony LYT600 main sensor with OIS. Video calls and selfies are handled by a 16MP front camera. Also Read | Nothing Phone 3a vs Realme P3 Pro: Which budget 5G smartphone offers better value?

2. Poco X6 Pro The 6.67-inch AMOLED display on the Poco X6 Pro has a refresh rate of 120 Hz and a maximum brightness of 1800 nits. To manage intensive graphical duties, it is powered by a Mali-G615 GPU and a MediaTek Dimensity 8300 Ultra SoC. The X6 Pro has a 64MP primary camera with optical image stabilization (OIS) for photography, as well as an 8MP ultra-wide and a 2MP macro lens. Additionally, it has a 16MP front camera for video calls and selfies. A 5,000 mAh battery that supports 67W rapid charging powers this gadget. It has an IP54 rating, an in-display fingerprint sensor, an IR blaster, and runs the most recent version of Android 14 with Xiaomi's HyperOS overlay. Also Read | Samsung Galaxy A56 competitors: OnePlus 13R to iQOO 12; a look at top 5 challengers

3. iQOO Z9 The MediaTek Dimensity 7200 octa-core CPU powers the iQOO Z9. With a refresh rate of 120 Hz, the 6.67-inch AMOLED display produces vivid colors and smooth images. A 50MP primary sensor and a 2MP secondary sensor make up the back camera arrangement, while a 16MP camera on the front captures crisp selfies. It offers enough of room for movies and programs thanks to its 128GB internal storage and 8GB of RAM. The phone is running Android v14 and has a 5000mAh battery that enables 44W rapid charging. Dual 5G SIM cards are also supported. Also Read | 2025 MacBook Air with M4 chip launched in India | Check price, features and other details

4. Motorola Edge 50 Neo A 6.4-inch LTPO pOLED screen is a feature of the Motorola Edge 50 Neo. Corning Gorilla Glass 3 provides protection for the display. Dual stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support improve the entertainment experience. The phone's internal components include a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chipset. The Moto Edge 50 Neo has a triple back camera configuration for those who enjoy taking pictures. This comprises a 10MP telephoto lens with a 3x optical zoom, a 13MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 50MP main sensor with optical image stabilization (OIS). A 32MP camera on the front allows for excellent selfies. Also Read | Vivo T4x 5G with Dimensity 7300, 6500mAh battery launched in India: Check features, price and more

5. Infinix Note 40 Pro The huge 6.78-inch FHD+ curved AMOLED display of the Infinix Note 40 Pro has Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection and a smooth refresh rate of 120 Hz. The MediaTek Dimensity 7020 processor, which is built on the 6nm technology, powers it. Users may anticipate a 108MP primary camera with optical image stabilization (OIS), as well as a 2MP depth camera and a 2MP macro sensor. There includes a 32MP front camera for selfies. With 45W fast charging, the Infinix Note 40 Pro has a 5,000mAh battery. Additionally, 20W Wireless MagCharge is supported. Additional features include an IP53 certification, JBL-powered stereo speakers, an in-display fingerprint sensor, and an infrared sensor.

