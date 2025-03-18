Google Pixel 9a unboxing video goes VIRAL ahead of official launch (WATCH)

Read Full Article

The unboxing video of Google's mid-range Pixel 9a has appeared online only a few days before the device's alleged March 19 debut. Important design features and characteristics of the future Pixel 9a gadget are revealed by the most recent leak. The video, which was released by well-known YouTuber Sahil Karoul, gives a decent preview of the upcoming Pixel A series phone.

Google Pixel 9a unboxing video details

The flat back panel of the Pixel 9a phone, which does not have the noticeable camera hump that has been a distinguishing characteristic of earlier Pixel models, is one of the largest improvements that are highlighted in the film. The Pixel 9a looks sleeker and more understated thanks to its new design, which deviates from Google's usual design aesthetic. Like Apple's iPhone, the phone has a flat frame as well. However, some people could find the wide bezels surrounding the 6.3-inch display disappointing, since they make the phone appear archaic when compared to other mid-range handsets in 2025.

The film explores the Pixel 9a's performance, which is driven by Google's Tensor G4 processor, in addition to its appearance. Karoul tests the phone's capabilities using a variety of benchmarks and games, and it performs admirably without experiencing any overheating problems. The optical image stabilization (OIS) feature of the camera, which appeared to function flawlessly in both picture and video testing, is also highlighted in the film.

The Pixel 9a is expected to have a larger battery inside, despite its notable new look. For your information, the Pixel 8a's battery has a capacity of 4500mAh, while the next model is expected to have a capacity of 5,100mAh.

Google Pixel 9a: Expected price

Although the video doesn't provide pricing information, prior leaks indicate that Google may keep the base 128GB model's price in the US at $499, or roughly Rs 43,100, while slightly raising the price of the 256GB model to $599, or around Rs 51,800. If Google maintains its customary pricing policy, the Pixel 9a is anticipated to be priced in the same range as the Pixel 8a, which debuted in India for Rs 52,999.

