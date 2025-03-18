Google Pixel 9a unboxing video goes VIRAL ahead of official launch (WATCH)

An unboxing video of the Google Pixel 9a reveals design changes like a flat back and frame, along with performance details powered by the Tensor G4 processor. Leaks suggest a potential price range similar to the Pixel 8a.

Google Pixel 9a unboxing video goes VIRAL ahead of official launch (WATCH) gcw
Author
Gargi Chaudhry
Published: Mar 18, 2025, 12:18 PM IST

The unboxing video of Google's mid-range Pixel 9a has appeared online only a few days before the device's alleged March 19 debut. Important design features and characteristics of the future Pixel 9a gadget are revealed by the most recent leak. The video, which was released by well-known YouTuber Sahil Karoul, gives a decent preview of the upcoming Pixel A series phone.

Google Pixel 9a unboxing video details

The flat back panel of the Pixel 9a phone, which does not have the noticeable camera hump that has been a distinguishing characteristic of earlier Pixel models, is one of the largest improvements that are highlighted in the film. The Pixel 9a looks sleeker and more understated thanks to its new design, which deviates from Google's usual design aesthetic. Like Apple's iPhone, the phone has a flat frame as well. However, some people could find the wide bezels surrounding the 6.3-inch display disappointing, since they make the phone appear archaic when compared to other mid-range handsets in 2025.

Also Read | Google Pixel 9a renders LEAKED! Colour options, camera setup and design revealed

The film explores the Pixel 9a's performance, which is driven by Google's Tensor G4 processor, in addition to its appearance. Karoul tests the phone's capabilities using a variety of benchmarks and games, and it performs admirably without experiencing any overheating problems. The optical image stabilization (OIS) feature of the camera, which appeared to function flawlessly in both picture and video testing, is also highlighted in the film.

The Pixel 9a is expected to have a larger battery inside, despite its notable new look. For your information, the Pixel 8a's battery has a capacity of 4500mAh, while the next model is expected to have a capacity of 5,100mAh.

Also Read | Google Pixel 9a price LEAKED ahead of launch: Will it same as Pixel 8a?

Google Pixel 9a: Expected price

Although the video doesn't provide pricing information, prior leaks indicate that Google may keep the base 128GB model's price in the US at $499, or roughly Rs 43,100, while slightly raising the price of the 256GB model to $599, or around Rs 51,800. If Google maintains its customary pricing policy, the Pixel 9a is anticipated to be priced in the same range as the Pixel 8a, which debuted in India for Rs 52,999.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Poco F7 Pro, Poco F7 Ultra coming in March? Check expected launch date and specifications gcw

Poco F7 Pro, Poco F7 Ultra coming in March? Check expected launch date and specifications

Foldable iPhone coming soon? Apple's latest smartphone to enter production in 2026 gcw

Foldable iPhone coming soon? Apple's latest smartphone to enter production in 2026

Motorola Edge 60 Fusion launching soon? Will it be sold on Flipkart? Here's what we know gcw

Motorola Edge 60 Fusion launching soon? Will it be sold on Flipkart? Here's what we know

Realme P3 Ultra coming soon in India: Know expected features, price and other details gcw

Realme P3 Ultra coming soon in India: Know expected features, price and other details

iPhone 17 Air: Apple to ditch charging port for slim design? Check out LEAKED dummy images gcw

iPhone 17 Air: Apple to ditch charging port for slim design? Check out LEAKED dummy images

Recent Stories

DIY Spring home decor: 6 ways to transform your space with natural elements and more MEG

DIY Spring home decor: 6 ways to transform your space with natural elements and more

Kolkata woman diagnosed with human coronavirus: What is it? Who is at risk and prevention tips shk

Kolkata woman diagnosed with human coronavirus: What is it? Who is at risk and prevention tips

Khalistani terrorist Pannun threatens Rajnath Singh after he urges US to ban SFJ ddr

BREAKING: Khalistani terrorist Pannun threatens Rajnath Singh after he urges US to ban SFJ

Kebabs to Biryani: 7 Timeless dishes Mughals gave to Indian cuisine NTI

Kebabs to Biryani: 7 Timeless dishes Mughals gave to Indian cuisine

UAE Gold Rate on March 18 2025: Price of 22k, 24k gold RISES; Check anr

UAE Gold Rate on March 18: Price of 22k, 24k gold RISES; Check

Recent Videos

Russia Strikes Odessa Before Crucial Trump-Putin Talks! | Asianet Newsable

Russia Strikes Odessa Before Crucial Trump-Putin Talks! | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Trump DEPORTS 200+ Alleged Gang Members to El Salvador | Asianet Newsable

Trump DEPORTS 200+ Alleged Gang Members to El Salvador | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Trump DEPORTS 200+ Alleged Gang Members to El Salvador

Trump DEPORTS 200+ Alleged Gang Members to El Salvador

Video Icon
Samantha Ruth Prabhu REMOVED Matching Tattoo with Naga Chaitanya? Fans Spot Fading Ink!

Samantha Ruth Prabhu REMOVED Matching Tattoo with Naga Chaitanya? Fans Spot Fading Ink!

Video Icon
Tulsi Gabbard’s Epic Reaction to U.S. Regime Change Charge – Watch Her Response!

Tulsi Gabbard’s Epic Reaction to U.S. Regime Change Charge – Watch Her Response!

Video Icon