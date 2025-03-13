Vivo T4x to Redmi 13: Check out top 7 smartphones under Rs 15,000 to buy in March 2025

Read Full Article

Searching for a 5G smartphone that is affordable without sacrificing functionality? You're lucky! A number of decent alternatives with dependable cameras, long battery life, and good performance are available in India in March for less than Rs 15,000. There is something for everyone, regardless of whether you want to play casual games, browse social media, or just need a phone with a reliable selfie camera. The best 5G smartphones available in India this month for less than Rs 15,000 are listed below.

1. Poco M7 Pro

The Poco M7 Pro 5G maintains simplicity while providing dependable performance. It has a 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED screen with a refresh rate of 120 Hz, which guarantees sharp images and brilliant colors. With up to 8GB of RAM and the MediaTek Dimensity 7025 Ultra as its power source, it easily manages daily gaming and multitasking. While the 20-megapixel front camera is a good choice for selfies and video chats, the 50-megapixel primary camera captures clear images. It has a 5,110mAh battery that lasts all day, and 45W fast charging allows you to charge it rapidly. The software is tidy and customizable, running HyperOS based on Android 14. On the other hand, an Android 15 upgrade would have been appreciated.

2. CMF Phone 1

With an emphasis on customization, Nothing's CMF Phone 1 offers a novel approach to low-cost cellphones. Its unique feature is that its back covers are detachable, allowing customers to alter the appearance whenever they'd like. The MediaTek Dimensity 7300's internal components guarantee a seamless experience for everyday chores, web surfing, and light gaming. The 6.67-inch Super AMOLED display is perfect for watching media since it produces sharp images and good color reproduction. Despite fierce competition from other phones in this price range, the 50-megapixel primary camera does well in daylight. While Nothing OS 3.0 (based on Android 15 and rolling out in stages) guarantees a smooth and bloatware-free experience, a 5,000mAh battery offers dependable durability.

3. Redmi 13

The Redmi 13 5G is an update that offers significant enhancements over the Redmi 12 5G. Scrolling and playing games are substantially more fluid with the 120Hz LCD display. Its 108-megapixel main camera, which takes sharp, detailed pictures in ideal lighting, is the biggest improvement. The 5,000mAh battery is still there, but Xiaomi has added a charger and increased charging power to 33W. Compared to earlier MIUI versions, the user interface (UI), which runs on HyperOS on top of Android 14, is now more responsive and sophisticated. A strong competitor in the low-cost 5G market, the Redmi 13 offers a well-balanced combination of performance, display, and camera features.

4. Motorola G64

The Motorola G64 5G is a great option for anyone who want an Android experience that is close to stock without needless software. Its MediaTek Dimensity 7025 processor provides fluid performance for casual gaming and regular duties. The big 6,000mAh battery comfortably lasts more than a day on a single charge, making battery life a noteworthy feature. Especially in well-lit environments, the 50-megapixel primary camera with OIS produces steady and detailed images. The user interface is snappy and clutter-free on stock Android 14. Although the base model is within the Rs 15,000 price range, the higher-end model with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage goes a little above this limit but is still worthwhile for users who want more memory and storage.

5. Vivo T4x

The Vivo T4x has a 6.72-inch screen that refreshes at 120 Hz. The display is TÜV Rheinland-certified for eye protection and has a maximum brightness of 1050 nits. The smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 CPU together with up to 8GB of RAM. AI-powered features including Live Text, Circle to Search, and AI Screen Translation are available on the phone's Funtouch OS 15, which is based on Android 15.

The phone has a 2MP depth sensor and a 50MP main camera for optics. There is an 8MP selfie camera on the front. With its large 6500mAh battery, the Vivo T4x 5G promises a long battery life. It also has 44W quick charging capability, which guarantees less downtime in between charges.

6. Infinix Note 40

The 6.78-inch Full HD+ flexible AMOLED screen of the Infinix Note 40 has a refresh rate of 120 Hz and a maximum brightness of 1,300 nits. A 108MP primary camera with OIS and two additional 2MP macro and depth shooters round up the triple camera arrangement that the Infinix Note 40 has. In order to handle selfies and video calls, there is also a 32MP camera on the front. The phone has a 5,000mAh battery that can be charged at 33W with the included adapter. Additionally, 15W wireless charging is supported.

7. iQOO Z9x

The 6.72-inch LCD screen of the iQOO Z9x has a refresh rate of 120 Hz and a maximum brightness of 1000 nits. It has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 CPU, 4GB, 8GB, and 12GB of RAM, and up to 256GB of storage that can be expanded to 1TB using a micro-SD card slot. A 6,000 mAh battery that supports 44W rapid charging powers the gadget. The phone has a 50MP primary sensor and a 2MP secondary camera for optics. There is an 8MP selfie camera on the front.

