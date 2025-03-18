Samsung Galaxy A56 outsmarts Samsung Galaxy S24 FE—Here’s where it wins

Read Full Article

Samsung fans have loved the Galaxy S24 FE, as it delivers flagship-level performance at a reasonable price. However, in a surprising twist, the Galaxy A56 outshines the S24 FE in one key area. If you're considering which device to buy, this factor might just influence your decision.

Check out some benefits of spending the additional money on the Galaxy S24 FE include:

an Exynos 2400e processor, which is more powerful than the Exynos 1580.

IP68 is rated higher than IP67.

A little more practical 8MP telephoto camera rather than a 5MP macro unit makes for a superior camera configuration.

8K video recording capability.

a better Dynamic AMOLED 2X screen as opposed to a Super AMOLED, even if on paper they appear to have the same brightness attributes. Additionally, their 6.7-inch footprints are identical.

Check out Samsung Galaxy A56's advantage

Let’s dive into what gives the A56 an unexpected advantage over the S24 FE!

You can observe how the Galaxy S24 FE outperforms the Galaxy A56 in additional areas. That being said, considering its cheaper price, Samsung's new mid-range phone is no slouch. More significantly, it will perform better than the Galaxy S24 FE in one crucial area.

The battery life of the Galaxy A56 is amazing. Its 5,000mAh (as opposed to 4,700mAh) battery that can charge at 45W rather than 25W gives it an advantage over the Galaxy S24 FE on paper. As the Galaxy A56 can live up to Samsung's two-day battery life claims, things are looking even better in practice. According to Sammobile test, Galaxy A56 tests, it achieved around 53 hours of usage on a full charge, with mixed usage, and still had 7% juice left.

If you're looking for a better phone overall, superior specifications and battery life might not be enough to convince you to purchase the Galaxy A56 over the S24 FE, but it is something to think about. In several aspects, the A56 is shockingly good.

Finally, if you are interested in such features, the Galaxy A56's battery configuration is excellent but not flawless because, in contrast to the Galaxy S24 FE, it does not support wireless charging.

