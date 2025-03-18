user
user

Oppo F29 vs Oppo F29 Pro: A look expected key differences ahead of March 20 launch

Oppo is launching its F29 series in India on March 20, featuring the F29 5G and F29 Pro 5G. Leaks suggest differences in Android versions, camera setups, charging speeds, and other features, but official details are awaited.

Author
Gargi Chaudhry
Published: Mar 18, 2025, 4:40 PM IST

Oppo is gearing up to launch its latest F29 series in India on March 20, featuring two models — Oppo F29 5G and Oppo F29 Pro 5G.  Although the business has not yet made the whole specs of these gadgets public, a number of sources and leaks have given us an idea of what to anticipate. Nevertheless, unless Oppo verifies these information, it is better to treat them with caution.

Oppo F29 vs Oppo F29 Pro: Major differences you can expect

The Oppo F29 is anticipated to run Android 15, according to the rumors, while its Pro model could ship with Android 14. It is probable that both smartphones will have a 6.7-inch AMOLED screen with a refresh rate of 120 Hz. With a maximum brightness of 3000 nits, the Oppo F29 Pro 5G may have a brightness advantage over the ordinary model, which has 1800 nits.

The F29 Pro 5G may be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 chipset, while the Oppo F29 is said to have a 2.5GHz octa-core CPU. The standard model is anticipated to have 256GB of internal memory, while the Pro model may have 128GB but use the faster UFS 3.1 storage format.

Oppo F29 vs Oppo F29 Pro: Camera and Battery

In terms of photography, the Oppo F29 may include a triple camera system with an 8MP sensor, a 13MP ultra-wide sensor, and a 50MP wide-angle lens. However, it is reported that the Pro model will include a dual-camera setup that includes a 2MP macro lens and a 50MP primary sensor. The Pro model may have a 16MP front camera, while the F29 may have a 32MP camera for selfies.

According to reports, both devices have a powerful 6,500mAh battery. However, the charging rates could vary; the Pro model might have an even quicker 100W SUPERVOOC charging capacity, while the basic F29 is said to have 80W SUPERVOOC fast charging.

Oppo F29 vs Oppo F29 Pro: Other features

Dual SIM compatibility, an in-display fingerprint sensor (inside-mounted for the regular model), and IP65 and IP69 water resistance certifications for the Oppo F29 and F29 Pro 5G, respectively, are other noteworthy features. While the base model could only support Wi-Fi 5, the Pro model is also anticipated to support Wi-Fi 7.

These specifications might change once Oppo makes an official announcement, as is the case with any pre-launch leaks. The March 20 launch event will provide more information.

