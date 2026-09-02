The iPhone 18 Pro Max is anticipated to launch on September 9, 2026, but a persistent memory chip shortage is expected to cause a significant price increase. Industry analysts predict a notable price hike for the iPhone 18 Pro Max in India, the US, UK, and UAE, with pre-orders likely beginning around September 12, 2026.

The iPhone 18 Pro Max will soon learn the hard way that memory chips do not care about your holiday spending. The official start time for the September 9, 2026 launch event is 10 AM PT. You will receive a preview of the first Apple iPhone foldable and the iPhone 18 Pro Max. For the time being, prices are still Apple's best-kept secret. However, industry analysts predict a significant increase in the price of the iPhone 18 Pro Max in India. The industry has been silently altering spreadsheets due to a persistent scarcity of memory chips.

Here we provide exactly what you need to know about the iPhone 18 Pro Max price in India, US, UK, and UAE plus the pre-orders date. Expectations by industry analysts indicate iPhone 18 Pro Max price in India may start at Rs 154900.

iPhone 18 Pro Max Price in India, US, UK, UAE

There is just no consensus among analysts over the magnitude of this iPhone 18 Pro Max price increase. The cost of the iPhone 18 Pro Max is anticipated to increase significantly in India. The cost of the iPhone 17 Pro Max is Rs 149900. The pricing of the iPhone 18 Pro Max in India might range from Rs 154900 to Rs 159900 (256GB). Additionally, the price of the iPhone 18 Pro Max in India may go to Rs 180000, depending on storage. Depending on the version, some analysts have even put the anticipated price increase at Rs 20,000.

Bloomberg's Mark Gurman predicts that Apple will bear a portion of the expense, limiting the price increase for the iPhone 18 Pro Max in the US to about $100 and £100 in the UK. IDC concurs. Accordingly, the price of the next iPhone 18 Pro Max might be between £1299 and £1499 in the UK and between $1299 and $1499 in the US for the 512GB model (a $100 to $300 increase).

Meanwhile, Jeff Pu of GF Securities has alternated between two forecasts. The first one predicted that the price of the iPhone 18 Pro Max may increase from $1199 to between $1449 and $1499. A more recent remark, however, suggests that while Apple renegotiates memory arrangements elsewhere, costs may remain unchanged.

iPhone 18 Pro Max price in UAE might see it climb from Dh 4955 to somewhere around Dh 5135, and even possibly touching Dh 6399, per some estimates. So, as far as iPhone 18 Pro Max price hike is concerned, treat every figure with a fistful of salt until Apple weighs in during the launch event on September 9, 2026.

iPhone 18 Pro Max: Pre-Order Dates

Pre-orders for the iPhone 18 Pro Max are anticipated to commence around September 12, 2026, following Apple's standard procedure in the US, UK, UAE, India, and other countries. Retail units are anticipated to enter stores around September 18 or 19, 2026.

Dubai customers may probably anticipate a similar wait this time around, since the UAE notably maintained the same pre-order-to-launch gap with the iPhone 17 Pro Max last year. Remember that this is all based on claims from media and industry analysts, and September 9 is still the only date that really counts.