Apple is expected to drop the Cosmic Orange (“Bhagwa iPhone”) finish when iPhone 18 Pro debuts on September 9, 2026, with Dark Cherry, Light Blue, Dark Grey, and Silver tipped as the new lineup. Here’s what changes for buyers.

Apple is poised to wind down sales of the Cosmic Orange finish on the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max as theiPhone 18 Pro makes its debut on September 9, 2026. Multiple reports indicate the colour will be retired with the launch, leaving a short six‑day window before the Apple Event for anyone set on that specific shade.

If you have been eyeing what many in India call the “Bhagwa iPhone,” timing now becomes the deciding factor. Apple typically stops selling older Pro models—and their exclusive finishes—once the latest Pro series is announced.

In place of Cosmic Orange, Apple is expected to introduce Dark Cherry. It is described as a wine‑toned red with purple undertones, deeper and moodier than the bright orange it replaces.

Cosmic Orange out, Dark Cherry in

The full iPhone 18 Pro palette is tipped to include four colours this year—Dark Cherry, Light Blue, Dark Grey, and Silver—up from three last year. That shift would restore a fourth option for buyers who favor the Pro lineup’s understated finishes.

Apple’s strategy here is familiar. Each Pro generation tends to feature one standout colour, and it rarely survives to a second year. The iPhone 12 Pro had Pacific Blue, the iPhone 13 Pro had Sierra Blue, and the iPhone 14 Pro offered Deep Purple. None returned for a repeat run.

Cosmic Orange was a different story in one respect: it became genuinely popular, particularly in China, where it picked up a distinctive nickname.

Buyers in China reportedly nicknamed it "Hermès orange."

What buyers should expect after September 9

Some reports also suggest a few units developed a subtle rose‑tinted colour shift over time, a quirk that may have factored into the decision to move on.

Once Apple announces iPhone 18 Pro on September 9, it typically pulls outgoing Pro colours from its online store almost immediately. While some inventory can linger at retail partners for a short period, continued availability is not guaranteed.

If Cosmic Orange is exactly what you want, consider buying now. After September 9, the used or refurbished market is likely to be the best route to finding one new‑ish in that retiring finish.