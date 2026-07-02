Rumors suggest a foldable iPhone, potentially named the iPhone Ultra, will debut in 2026 alongside the iPhone 18 series. Leaks point to a book-like design, a dual-camera system, and a potential September announcement, though its release could be delayed due to hinge issues.

Just than two months remain until the 2026 iPhone event, where we will be able to see Apple's newest lineup of devices. However, owing to a number of rumours and leaks, we already know what to anticipate. It is generally anticipated that a foldable iPhone, possibly known as the iPhone Ultra, would debut alongside the iPhone 18 series. Even more indications in that direction may be seen in the latest beta version of iOS 27.

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Since Samsung released the first Galaxy Fold in 2019, many of us have been daydreaming about a foldable iPhone. However, if and when the next high-end model is shown this autumn, it will still be a member of a family of phones. Here's everything we "know" — and can be assumed — when it comes to the iPhone Fold and iPhone 18, 18e and Pro models, as well as an iPhone Air 2, and when they'll likely be released.

What Do We Know About iPhone Ultra?

The iPhone Fold, which may be dubbed the iPhone Ultra, is anticipated to be Apple's most inventive overhaul in years if the rumours are accurate. There has also been a lot of conjecture over its folding design, including whether it would open and close like a book. Or will it function more like an old-fashioned clamshell flip phone?

The alleged dummy model features a shorter, chunkier shape rather than the standard glass slab of a rectangular phone that we've seen essentially since the original iPhone was released. According to certain rumours, the phone will have a larger 4:3 aspect ratio, similar to an iPad, with a 5.5-inch display when closed and about 7.8 inches when open, according to MacRumors.

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It has a raised camera bump with two cameras — though since it's rumored to be pretty thin at 4.5mm when open, there's no room for the TrueDepth camera system that powers facial recognition.

Lastly, don't expect to see any bright colors this time around. Instead, Apple reportedly will keep to two colors: a silver/white finish and an indigo option that resembles the iPhone 17 Pro's Deep Blue colour.

Expect the iPhone 18 Pro, Pro Max and iPhone Fold to be announced in September, MacRumors reports. However, it's possible the foldable iPhone won't ship until as late as December. However, other reports suggest it's on track for a September launch, though progress has reportedly been stalled due to hinge issues.