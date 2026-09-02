Apple's launch event is confirmed for September 9, 2026, with the iPhone 18 Pro and a new foldable iPhone Ultra expected. Reports suggest a change in the pre-order schedule for the iPhone 18 Pro, moving it to Saturday, September 12, due to historical reasons. The new iOS 27 with Apple Intelligence features is also anticipated to be released.

Apple will soon launch the new iPhones for the global market. Only one week remains till the launch. The launch date of September 9, 2026 has been confirmed by Apple. The Cupertino tech giant plans to release a number of products, albeit the specifics are yet unknown. Based on the reports, we anticipate seeing the iPhone Ultra, Apple's first folding phone, and the iPhone 18 Pro models in new colors. The pre-order date is currently appearing online ahead of the launch day. Although Apple has not officially announced the pre-order date, reliable web sites have now proposed a potential date.

iPhone 18 Pro: When Will Pre-Orders Begin?

Pre-orders for the iPhone 18 Pro variants will open on Saturday following the announcement. Pre-orders are typically targeted by Apple for Friday. But this time, Saturday falls on September 11th, which is a bad date for US history. As a result, the business will search for September 12, 2026, which is immediately after September 11.

Macrumors said, “The time is also set to change, according to the source: While pre-orders usually begin at 5 am PT, Apple is reportedly opening up pre-sales at midnight PT on Saturday.”

Pre-orders for the foldable iPhone may not be available anytime soon. Most likely, it will happen in late September. According to earlier reports, the iPhone Ultra won't hit the market until November 2026. This could be accurate. But only at the Apple September launch event will the product be made public.

In the upcoming days, iOS 27 is also anticipated to be released. The updated software was mostly published by Apple just prior to the debut of the new iPhones. It is anticipated that the iPhone 18 series would come pre-installed with iOS 27. It will soon be available for the other iPhones on the market. Apple Intelligence (AI) refers to AI-powered capabilities that are exclusive to iPhones, including the iPhone 15 Pro and subsequent versions.