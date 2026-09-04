New leaks from tipster Sonny Dickson suggest the iPhone 18 Pro may come in Dark Cherry, Sky Blue, and Silver, adding to the uncertainty surrounding the final color lineup. Conflicting reports from various sources have created confusion just days before Apple's anticipated September 9th event.

Less than a week remains until Apple's iPhone 18 Pro debut event, but there is new uncertainty around the hues of its next Pro models. Apple tipster Sonny Dickson posted a fresh image that seems to show SIM trays in Dark Cherry, Sky Blue, and Silver. At its presentation on September 9th, Apple is anticipated to present the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max in addition to its first foldable iPhone, which is purportedly known as the iPhone Ultra. Although a significant leak from a few weeks ago appeared to show the burgundy/Dark Cherry option, the manufacturer has not verified the colour selection.

The latest iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max are available in Cosmic Orange, Deep Blue, and Silver, with Cosmic Orange being the most distinctive colour of the generation. On the iPhone 18 Pro, that function is anticipated to be taken over by the new Dark Cherry, which is the name of the stunning burgundy hue. The first significant source to reveal that Apple was testing a deep-red colour for the upcoming Pro models was Mark Gurman of Bloomberg. Leaks suggested a combination of burgundy, deep purple, and brown tones, but later sources identified the colour as Dark Cherry.

There could be an early hint in Apple's invitation to the event on September 9. According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, the artwork's light-blue backdrop and luminous Apple logo may allude to the Sky Blue iPhone 18 Pro finish. He has also connected the glowing appearance to reports that the iPhone 18 Pro Max may have a mechanical aperture.

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Silver, Dark Cherry, and Sky Blue are suggested by the most recent Dickson leak. This contradicts the assertion made by Weibo leaker Fixed Focus Digital yesterday that full mass manufacturing of the iPhone 18 Pro has begun in Dark Cherry, Sky Blue, and Black. Silver would probably not be given, according to the leaker. Different combinations had been proposed in previous papers. Dickson's previous mock units displayed Black, Silver, Dark Cherry, and Light Blue; Macworld reported Light Blue, Dark Cherry, Dark Grey, and Silver, which is what the SIM tray leak confirms. Instant Digital, another leaker, said that Apple could forego Black.

For anyone considering an iPhone 17 Pro right now, waiting a few days makes more sense. The iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max are expected to be announced next week, and their final colours and pricing should soon be clear. The new models are also tipped to receive a modest price increase, making the price difference an important factor alongside the new finishes.