iPadOS 16 announced; latest software update not coming to all iPads, details here

    As predicted, the business has introduced additional multi-tasking capabilities to its popular tablet, although it is unclear which iPad versions will enable the new features. And the business verified our fears by emphasising that the new Mac-like applications and Stage Manager function are only available on iPads powered by the M1 processor.

    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Jun 7, 2022, 4:15 PM IST

    Apple has revealed the specifics and new features that will be available on iPads this year with the next iPadOS 16 edition. As predicted, the business has introduced additional multi-tasking capabilities to its popular tablet, although it is unclear which iPad versions will enable the new features.

    And the business verified our fears by emphasising that the new Mac-like applications and Stage Manager function are only available on iPads powered by the M1 processor.

    As a result, users of the older iPad and the iPad Air (up to the fourth generation) will be unable to use these functionalities. Instead, their iPadOS 16 version will be restricted to the fundamental upgrades that the new iPad platform will receive this year. Apple released the M1-based iPad Air 2022 earlier this year, and all iPad Pro models have been updated to the M-series silicone. However, the A-series chipset is still used in a number of iPads, including the Air and Mini models.

    Even while the iPadOS 16 is compatible with a wide range of iPads, the feature limitations are unfair to those who purchased the costly tablets within the last year or so. Apple has not stated why the A-series iPads were abandoned for the new capabilities, although it is probable that the corporation was focused on making the M-series the de-facto chipset for all PC-related goods, including the iPads.

    Another reason might be that the M1 iPads have 8GB of RAM, which may be necessary for the new iPadOS 16 platform's multitasking capabilities.

    Here are the iPad models that are still compatible with the new version. 

    • iPad (5th gen)
    • iPad (6th gen)
    • iPad (7th gen)
    • iPad (8th gen)
    • iPad (9th gen)
    • iPad Air (3rd gen)
    • iPad Air (4th gen)
    • iPad Air (5th gen)
    • iPad Mini (4th gen)
    • iPad Mini (5th gen)
    • iPad Pro (1st gen)
    • iPad Pro (2nd gen)
    • iPad Pro (3rd gen)
    • iPad Pro (4th gen)
    • iPad Pro (5th gen)

    The iPadOS 16 developer preview is already available, and the public beta will be accessible next month. This year's final iPadOS 16 update will take place between September and October.

    Last Updated Jun 7, 2022, 4:15 PM IST
