    macOS Ventura introduced at Apple WWDC 2022; Know how it will make your experience better

    macOS Ventura has a number of new productivity and collaboration capabilities. There is a new Stage Manager that displays all background programmes in a single window. It displays all of the apps at a glance, right next to the app in use.

    macOS Ventura introduced at Apple WWDC 2022
    New Delhi, First Published Jun 7, 2022, 1:35 PM IST

    During the WWDC 2022 keynote last night, Apple revealed WatchOS 9, the newest software for the Apple Watch. Along with WatchOS 9, Apple also introduced macOS Ventura, the next version of macOS, for developers who are members of Apple's Developer Program.

    macOS Ventura has a number of new productivity and collaboration capabilities. There is a new Stage Manager that displays all background programmes in a single window. It displays all of the apps at a glance, right next to the app in use. To improve multitasking, users may engage Stage Manager straight from the Control Center.

    On Mac, System Preferences has also been updated. System Preferences for Mac seem similar to Settings on iPhone and iPad with macOS Ventura. In addition, the business has redesigned Spotlight Search, which now provides more thorough results for your search queries.

    Also Read | iOS 16 announced at Apple WWDC 2022: Know all latest features you will be getting

    macOS Ventura also has a Continuity Camera function, which lets you utilise your iPhone as a webcam. Users may also utilise the new Continuity Camera feature on their iPhones to receive a multi-camera output on FaceTime chats.

    With latest update, users of Apple's Mail app may now undo any sent email and they will now be able to schedule an email as well. There are also improvements to gameplay with MetalFX Upscaling, as well as a new Clock app and Memoji customizations. MacOS Ventura also adds the Shared Photo Library functionality from iOS 16 to Mac PCs.

    Apple has also improved the security measures in the latest iOS. It introduced Safety Check in the settings app, which allows users to cancel access to personal data such as location that they previously shared with other users. Users may also log out of iCloud accounts on other devices from the Safety Check page for enhanced security.

    Also Read | Apple WWDC 2022: MacBook Air with M2 chip launched; 5 things you need to know

    Last Updated Jun 7, 2022, 1:35 PM IST
