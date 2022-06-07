Apple launches watchOS 9 with additional health features, medications app and more

Apple has included various new health and fitness features, new watch faces, and an enhanced experience with WatchOS 9. With WatchOS 9, users may cycle between exercise views and look at different metrics of training types by using the Crown on their Apple Watch.

During the WWDC 2022 keynote last night, Apple revealed WatchOS 9, the newest software for the Apple Watch. Along with WatchOS 9, Apple also introduced macOS Ventura, the next version of macOS, for developers who are members of Apple's Developer Program. The public beta of watchOS 9 will be released next month, with the full release scheduled for autumn 2022, around the time of the iPhone 14.

Apple has included various new health and fitness features, new watch faces, and an enhanced experience with WatchOS 9. WatchOS 9 has an AFib History function that lets users to track and monitor their atrial fibrillation over time. This will require people to watch if their heart displays abnormal signals over time, assisting medical practitioners in finding the best therapies and suggesting lifestyle changes.

The medicines app, which is included in watchOS 9, will allow you to track your prescriptions, vitamins, and supplements discreetly and effortlessly at any time. Users will be able to enter drugs that they may use on a sporadic basis and will receive reminders about prescriptions that they must take on a regular basis. Even if they don't have an Apple Watch, users may track and manage their meds through the health app.

Playtime, Astronomy, Lunar, and Metropolitan are four new Watch faces included with WatchOS 9. Furthermore, the update includes new training mode features such as heart rate zones. With WatchOS 9, users may cycle between exercise views and look at different metrics of training types by using the Crown on their Apple Watch.

There are also new running form metrics available for Workout Views, such as Stride Length, Ground Contact Time, and Vertical Oscillation. Sleep Stages are also included in WatchOS 9 for improved sleep monitoring. With WatchOS 9, Apple Watch sleep tracking now includes additional REM, Core, and Deep sleep stages. A new Meds app will also keep a record and schedule of a user's medications.

Apple Watch users will also be able to utilise six additional keyboard languages, as well as a new Family Setup that allows them to control their home gadgets via the Apple Watch. There is also a new Watch Face editor, which allows users to customise the look of their watch faces. Apple will release WatchOS 9 to end consumers later this year, during the fall season.

Apple Watch Series 4, Apple Watch Series 5, Apple Watch Series 6, Apple Watch Series 7 and Apple Watch SE will be compatible with the latest updates.