Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Apple launches watchOS 9 with additional health features, medications app and more

    Apple has included various new health and fitness features, new watch faces, and an enhanced experience with WatchOS 9. With WatchOS 9, users may cycle between exercise views and look at different metrics of training types by using the Crown on their Apple Watch.

    Apple launches watchOS 9 with additional health features medications app and more at WWDC 2022 gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Jun 7, 2022, 2:08 PM IST

    During the WWDC 2022 keynote last night, Apple revealed WatchOS 9, the newest software for the Apple Watch. Along with WatchOS 9, Apple also introduced macOS Ventura, the next version of macOS, for developers who are members of Apple's Developer Program. The public beta of watchOS 9 will be released next month, with the full release scheduled for autumn 2022, around the time of the iPhone 14.

    Apple has included various new health and fitness features, new watch faces, and an enhanced experience with WatchOS 9. WatchOS 9 has an AFib History function that lets users to track and monitor their atrial fibrillation over time. This will require people to watch if their heart displays abnormal signals over time, assisting medical practitioners in finding the best therapies and suggesting lifestyle changes.

    Also Read | iOS 16 announced at Apple WWDC 2022: Know all latest features you will be getting

    The medicines app, which is included in watchOS 9, will allow you to track your prescriptions, vitamins, and supplements discreetly and effortlessly at any time. Users will be able to enter drugs that they may use on a sporadic basis and will receive reminders about prescriptions that they must take on a regular basis. Even if they don't have an Apple Watch, users may track and manage their meds through the health app.

    Playtime, Astronomy, Lunar, and Metropolitan are four new Watch faces included with WatchOS 9. Furthermore, the update includes new training mode features such as heart rate zones. With WatchOS 9, users may cycle between exercise views and look at different metrics of training types by using the Crown on their Apple Watch.

    There are also new running form metrics available for Workout Views, such as Stride Length, Ground Contact Time, and Vertical Oscillation. Sleep Stages are also included in WatchOS 9 for improved sleep monitoring. With WatchOS 9, Apple Watch sleep tracking now includes additional REM, Core, and Deep sleep stages. A new Meds app will also keep a record and schedule of a user's medications.

    Also Read | iOS 16, macOS 13 and more: Here's what is expected at Apple WWDC 2022 keynote

    Apple Watch users will also be able to utilise six additional keyboard languages, as well as a new Family Setup that allows them to control their home gadgets via the Apple Watch. There is also a new Watch Face editor, which allows users to customise the look of their watch faces. Apple will release WatchOS 9 to end consumers later this year, during the fall season.

    Apple Watch Series 4, Apple Watch Series 5, Apple Watch Series 6, Apple Watch Series 7 and Apple Watch SE will be compatible with the latest updates.

    Last Updated Jun 7, 2022, 2:08 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    macOS Ventura introduced at Apple WWDC 2022 Know how it will make your experience better gcw

    macOS Ventura introduced at Apple WWDC 2022; Know how it will make your experience better

    iOS 16 launched at Apple WWDC 2022 Is your phone compatible with latest update gcw

    iOS 16 launched at WWDC 2022; Is your phone compatible with latest update?

    5 things about MacBook Air with M2 chip launched at Apple WWDC 2022 gcw

    Apple WWDC 2022: MacBook Air with M2 chip launched; 5 things you need to know

    Apple WWDC 2022 New MacBook Air to come in Gold silver and space grey report gcw

    Apple WWDC 2022: New MacBook Air to come in Gold, silver and space grey?

    Apple AR VR headset likely to feature content created by Hollywood directors Report gcw

    Apple's AR/VR headset likely to feature content created by Hollywood directors: Report

    Recent Stories

    Football Cristiano Ronaldo 'proud' of Man United comeback; sends special message to fans snt

    Ronaldo 'proud' of Man United comeback; sends special message to fans

    NBA national basketball association: Portland Trail Blazers want a star this off-season-krn

    NBA: Portland Trail Blazers want a star this off-season

    Congress Rahul Gandhi meets Sidhu Moose Wala's family in Punjab (WATCH) - adt

    Congress' Rahul Gandhi meets Sidhu Moose Wala's family in Punjab (WATCH)

    Naman Ojha's father arrested in 2013 Betul district fund embezzlement case-ayh

    Naman Ojha's father arrested in 2013 Betul district fund embezzlement case

    macOS Ventura introduced at Apple WWDC 2022 Know how it will make your experience better gcw

    macOS Ventura introduced at Apple WWDC 2022; Know how it will make your experience better

    Recent Videos

    ITBP Motor Transport trainees develop E-auto from scrap

    ITBP Motor Transport trainees develop E-auto from scrap

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: Gujarat Titans go on open-top bus victory parade, meet chief minister CM Bhupendrabhai Patel-ayh

    IPL 2022: Gujarat Titans go on open-top bus victory parade, meet CM Bhupendrabhai Patel

    Video Icon
    Sudden heavy rain and strong winds lash Delhi; offer relief from heat

    Heavy rain and strong winds lash Delhi; Jama Masjid suffers damage

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: RR Rajasthan Royals have got a lot of improvement to do in all areas - Kumar Sangakkara-krn

    IPL 2022: 'RR has got a lot of improvement to do in all areas' - Kumar Sangakkara

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: Win the ICC World Cup for India no matter what - Hardik Pandya on future plans-krn

    IPL 2022: 'Win the World Cup for India no matter what' - Hardik Pandya on future plans

    Video Icon