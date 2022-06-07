iOS 16 announced at Apple WWDC 2022: Know all latest features you will be getting

The iOS 16 developer preview is now available to Apple Developer Program members at developer.apple.com, and a public beta will be available to iOS users in July at beta.apple.com. This autumn, new software enhancements will be accessible to all iPhone owners.

During its WWDC 2022 keynote, Apple unveiled the next version of iOS, iOS 16, which includes an upgrade to the Lock Screen as well as new sharing, communication, and intelligence capabilities designed at improving your iPhone experience. The iOS 16 developer preview is now available to Apple Developer Program members at developer.apple.com, and a public beta will be available to iOS users in July at beta.apple.com. This autumn, new software enhancements will be accessible to all iPhone owners.

Here is all that was unveiled, all latest features you will be getting

Apple iOS 16 now includes iCloud Shared Photo Library, which allows users to easily share photographs and videos with family, upgrades to Messages and Mail, which make it easier to keep in touch, and strong additions to Live Text and Visual Look Up. Let's take a look at everything new in iOS 16. The new software will be released in test next month, with a complete release expected later this year.

Notifications are now rolled up from the bottom, giving users a clean view of their personalised Lock Screen.

iOS 16's Focus Mode is more powerful, quicker to set up, and now links to the Lock Screen, allowing users to associate a Lock Screen background and widgets with a certain Focus. Users may activate a Focus by simply swiping to the associated Lock Screen. Apps like as Calendar, Mail, Messages, and Safari may employ Focus filters to display only material that is relevant to a user's Focus, assisting them in finding a better balance.

With iOS 16, the Messages app for iPhones will also receive a significant overhaul. Users may now modify or "unsend" recently sent messages, retrieve previously deleted messages, and mark discussions as unread so they can return to them later with the latest version.

Apple iCloud Shared Photo Library is a new feature that allows families to smoothly share images using a separate iCloud library that may accommodate up to six participants. On the shared library, all six users of this iCloud library may collaborate, add, and edit images. Users can share existing images from their own collections, as well as share depending on a start date or persons in the photos. A new button in the Camera app allows users to immediately share photographs to the Shared Library.

Apple is making CarPlay more integrated with automobile hardware with iOS 16. CarPlay will be able to supply material for various car screens. Users will be able to manage the radio or alter the climate directly through Apple CarPlay, and CarPlay will fluidly render the speed, fuel level, temperature, and other information on the users' instrument cluster using car data.

