Google Pixel 6a, Pixel Buds Pro sale starts today; know offers, price, other details here

Google Pixel 6a and Pixel Buds Pro truly wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds will be available for the first time in India on Thursday, July 28, on Flipkart. The smartphone and the earbuds were revealed alongside the Pixel Watch in May at Google's I/O event. The Google Pixel 6a is powered by the company's Tensor SoC, which is paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. Customers can get the phone in three different colours. The earbuds support active noise cancellation (ANC) and have a dedicated transparency mode.

Know about price, launch offers of Google Pixel 6a, Pixel Buds Pro

In India, the Google Pixel 6a is priced at Rs 43,999 for the single 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. It is available in the colours Chalk, Charcoal, and Sage.

The new Google Pixel Buds Pro earphones are priced at Rs 19,990. The earbuds came in four colours, charcoal, coral, fog, and lemongrass. As previously stated, the smartphone and earbuds will be available in the country starting Thursday on Flipkart.

Flipkart offers a Rs 2,250 instant discount on Google Pixel 6a purchases made with Axis Bank cards. The e-commerce website provides EMIs starting at Rs 1,504 and cashback of up to Rs 1,000 for purchases made with Kotak Bank credit cards. There are also exchange discounts of up to Rs 19,000 available. When purchased alongside the Pixel 6a, customers can get a Google Nest Hub Gen 2, Pixel Buds A Series, or Fitbit Inspire 2 for Rs 4,999. Also included with the device is a three-month trial of YouTube Premium and Google One.

Know about the specifications of Google Pixel 6a

The Pixel 6a ships Android 12 and a 6.1-inch full-HD+ (1,080 x 2,400 pixel) OLED display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and 60Hz refresh rate. Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protects the display. It has an octa-core Google Tensor SoC, a Titan M2 security coprocessor, and 6GB of LPDDR5 RAM.

A 12.2-megapixel primary sensor and a 12-megapixel secondary sensor are parts of the Pixel 6a camera unit. There is an 8-megapixel selfie shooter for taking selfies. The Google phone has 128GB of internal storage and an in-display fingerprint sensor for authentication. A 4,410mAh battery is also present in the smartphone.

Know about the specifications of Google Pixel Buds Pro

The Google Pixel Buds Pro TWS earbuds support active noise cancellation (ANC) and have a dedicated transparency mode that lets users hear ambient sound. They have capacitive touch sensors and multipoint connectivity, which allows them to pair with multiple devices simultaneously.

Google Pixel Buds Pro have Bluetooth v5.0 connectivity and can be paired with any Bluetooth v4.0+ device. The earbuds are splash-resistant to IPX4, and the case is splash-resistant to IPX2. Through USB Type-C, the charging case allows both wired and wireless charging. The charging case supports fast charging, providing up to an hour of listening time after only five minutes of charging. They provide up to 31 hours of total listening time (without ANC).

