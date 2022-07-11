Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Google Pixel Buds Pro to launch in India on July 28, likely with Pixel 6a; Details here

    According to Google's post, the Pixel Buds Pro will be available for purchase on July 28, and you will be able to pre-order them in India on July 21. The Mountain View, California-based business is expected to release the Pixel 6a alongside the Google Pixel Buds Pro later this month.

    New Delhi, First Published Jul 11, 2022, 11:01 AM IST

    Google will soon release the Pixel 6a, the next smartphone in the Pixel 6 series. Along with the Pixel 6a, Google launched the Google Pixel Buds Pro during the Google I/O Developer Conference in May. The business has now verified that the Google Pixel Buds Pro will be available in India on July 28. In response to a Facebook user's query, the Made By Google Facebook page commented on a post, stating that the Pixel Buds Pro will be available for pre-order on July 21, and will be available for purchase on July 28 in the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Australia, Singapore, India, Japan, Taiwan, Ireland, Germany, France, Italy, and Spain. More details will be released soon, according to the business.

    Earlier this year, Google Pixel Buds Pro were priced at $199.99 (about Rs 15,862). The Google TWS earbuds will be the first to have Active Noise Cancellation (ANC). Google stated that the ANC system was constructed with a special 6-core CPU that runs the company's proprietary algorithms.

    The Google Pixel 6a, a mid-ranger in the Pixel 6 series, will include a Google Tensor processor, 6GB of RAM, and 128GB of internal storage. It will include a 6.1-inch display as well as a twin camera configuration. The Google Pixel 6a is priced at $449. (roughly Rs 35,600).

