Google launches Pixel 6a in India; 5 reasons why you should buy it

Google has introduced the Pixel smartphone in India! The Google Pixel 6a has been introduced in India, after its first announcement in May at the Google I/O 2022 developer conference. The Pixel 6a has the same design as the other Pixel 6 series smartphones, including the camera visor, and it is powered by Google's Tensor processor.

Price and Special offer:

The Google Pixel 6a is priced at Rs 43,999 in India for the single 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model. However, the smartphone can be pre-ordered on Flipkart for Rs 39,999, with Google giving a Rs 4,000 discount on Axis Bank Cards and EMI transactions. In addition, if consumers wish to reduce the price even more, they may take advantage of a Rs 6,000 exchange offer on any Pixel handset and other chosen smartphone models. On the purchase of any other smartphone model, a Rs 2,000 exchange bonus is available.

Evergreen colour option:

The Pixel 6a will be available on Flipkart beginning July 28 in two colour options: Charcoal and Chalk, and consumers can also get the Google Nest Hub 2, Pixel Buds A-Series, and Fitbit Inspire 2 for Rs 4,499 when purchased alongside the Pixel 6a for a short time.

Chip and advanced processor

The Google Pixel 6a boasts a 6.1-inch OLED display with an FHD+ resolution and a refresh rate of 60Hz. The smartphone is powered by Google's Tensor processor, which is combined with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The Google Pixel 6a also has a built-in Titan M2 security chip, which is a physical chip that encrypts and secures all of your passwords and codes.

Amazing camera & various functions:

The Google Pixel 6a features a dual back camera arrangement with a 12-megapixel primary shooter and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens. The Pixel 6a has an 8-megapixel selfie camera on the front. The smartphone camera includes a variety of functions such as Magic Eraser, Real Tone, Face Unblur, Top Shot, Dual Exposure Controls, and more.

Fast charging and additional specifications:

The Google Pixel 6a sports a 4,410mAh battery with 18W fast charging capabilities. The Google Pixel 6a has 5G, 5G LTE, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth v5.2, NFC, Google Cast, GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, and a USB type-C connector for connectivity.

