    Google launches Pixel 6a in India; 5 reasons why you should buy it

    The Google Pixel 6a has been introduced in India, after its first announcement in May at the Google I/O 2022 developer conference. The Pixel 6a has the same design as the other Pixel 6 series smartphones, including the camera visor, and it is powered by Google's Tensor processor.

    New Delhi, First Published Jul 21, 2022, 11:17 AM IST

    Google has introduced the Pixel smartphone in India! The Google Pixel 6a has been introduced in India, after its first announcement in May at the Google I/O 2022 developer conference. The Pixel 6a has the same design as the other Pixel 6 series smartphones, including the camera visor, and it is powered by Google's Tensor processor.

    Price and Special offer:
    The Google Pixel 6a is priced at Rs 43,999 in India for the single 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model. However, the smartphone can be pre-ordered on Flipkart for Rs 39,999, with Google giving a Rs 4,000 discount on Axis Bank Cards and EMI transactions. In addition, if consumers wish to reduce the price even more, they may take advantage of a Rs 6,000 exchange offer on any Pixel handset and other chosen smartphone models. On the purchase of any other smartphone model, a Rs 2,000 exchange bonus is available.

    Evergreen colour option:
    The Pixel 6a will be available on Flipkart beginning July 28 in two colour options: Charcoal and Chalk, and consumers can also get the Google Nest Hub 2, Pixel Buds A-Series, and Fitbit Inspire 2 for Rs 4,499 when purchased alongside the Pixel 6a for a short time.

    Chip and advanced processor
    The Google Pixel 6a boasts a 6.1-inch OLED display with an FHD+ resolution and a refresh rate of 60Hz. The smartphone is powered by Google's Tensor processor, which is combined with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The Google Pixel 6a also has a built-in Titan M2 security chip, which is a physical chip that encrypts and secures all of your passwords and codes.

    Amazing camera & various functions:
    The Google Pixel 6a features a dual back camera arrangement with a 12-megapixel primary shooter and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens. The Pixel 6a has an 8-megapixel selfie camera on the front. The smartphone camera includes a variety of functions such as Magic Eraser, Real Tone, Face Unblur, Top Shot, Dual Exposure Controls, and more.

    Fast charging and additional specifications:
    The Google Pixel 6a sports a 4,410mAh battery with 18W fast charging capabilities. The Google Pixel 6a has 5G, 5G LTE, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth v5.2, NFC, Google Cast, GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, and a USB type-C connector for connectivity.

