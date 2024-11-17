Lifestyle

Nayanthara turns 40: Here are 7 jewelry for Indian, Western looks

Nayanthara's Jewelry Collection

From sarees to western dresses, Nayanthara's jewelry elevates every look. A glimpse into her collection, from pearl chokers to temple earrings

Pearl Jewelry Set

This pearl and kundan choker set and tops beautifully complements Nayanthara's saree look. For a subtle and classy look, you too can carry a similar pearl choker set

Multiple Bracelets

Nayanthara styles her western outfits with classy and elegant multiple bracelets that perfectly match her attire

Oxidized Jewelry

Nayanthara's oxidized set looks incredibly classy and elegant, especially when paired with a lavender saree

Temple Earrings

With a beautiful red saree, she wears red bangles, a delicate comb, and stunning temple earrings, giving her a regal look

Mohan Mala Necklace

Whether it's a wedding or a special occasion, a temple jewelry style Mohan Mala will enhance your saree look

