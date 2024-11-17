Nayanthara turns 40: Here are 7 jewelry for Indian, Western looks

Lifestyle
From sarees to western dresses, Nayanthara's jewelry elevates every look. A glimpse into her collection, from pearl chokers to temple earrings
This pearl and kundan choker set and tops beautifully complements Nayanthara's saree look. For a subtle and classy look, you too can carry a similar pearl choker set
Nayanthara styles her western outfits with classy and elegant multiple bracelets that perfectly match her attire
Nayanthara's oxidized set looks incredibly classy and elegant, especially when paired with a lavender saree
With a beautiful red saree, she wears red bangles, a delicate comb, and stunning temple earrings, giving her a regal look
Whether it's a wedding or a special occasion, a temple jewelry style Mohan Mala will enhance your saree look