Google announces Pixel 6A with tensor chipset, to cost $449

    The 6A continues the noticeable design trend established by the 6 and 6 Pro last year, with a higher horizontal camera bump and a two-tone casing. In line with this, the fingerprint sensor is located beneath the screen rather than on the rear panel.

    New Delhi, First Published May 12, 2022, 1:03 PM IST

    Google has officially announced the Pixel 6A, which adopts the company's new design language and bespoke processor but retains the $449 price tag of the 5A. The news comes as Google begins its I/O developer conference, but if you're eager to get your hands on the new device, you'll have to wait a little longer because it won't be available until July 28.

    The 6A continues the noticeable design trend established by the 6 and 6 Pro last year, with a higher horizontal camera bump and a two-tone casing. In line with this, the fingerprint sensor is located beneath the screen rather than on the rear panel. The 6A has a slightly smaller 6.1-inch OLED 1080p display. It's also a normal 60Hz refresh rate, so Google is content to let Samsung lead the way in rapid refresh rate screens in midrange phones.

    While the design idea is the same, the Pixel 6A's camera specifications are less robust than the flagship 6 and 6 Pro. This is a break from previous A-series phones, which had the same camera hardware as their more expensive siblings. The 6A has a 12-megapixel primary back camera with optical image stabilisation, which looks to be the same hardware as the 5A, rather than the Pixel 6's 50-megapixel main camera. A 12-megapixel ultrawide and an 8-megapixel selfie camera are also included.

    Interestingly, the Pixel 6A has a lower 4,400mAh battery than the 5A, but Google promises it will still last a full day like its predecessor. It also claims three days of usage in Extreme Battery Saver mode, which is one day longer than the 5A. This is most likely due to improved hardware and software interaction now that Google controls both factors.

