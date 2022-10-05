Flipkart Big Dussehra Sale 2022: You can buy Nothing Phone (1) at Rs 12,099; know offers and discounts

The Flipkart Big Dussehra Sale 2022 begins today (October 5) and it will end on October 8. Flipkart has partnered with HDFC Bank for the Big Dussehra Sale 2022. This means buyers using HDFC Bank credit or debit card will be able to avail 10% instant discount during the annual sale.

The Flipkart Big Dussehra Sale 2022 has begun. The Flipkart Big Dussehra Sale 2022 kicks out today (October 5) and runs until October 8. It is worth mentioning that the Flipkart Big Dussehra Sale 2022 will begin a few days following the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale 2022. The annual Flipkart sale features massive discounts on major goods. The Flipkart Big Dussehra Sale 2022 offers steep discounts on smartphones such as the Nothing Phone (1), Google Pixel 6a, Apple iPhone 13, Apple iPhone 11, and more.

For the Big Dussehra Sale 2022, Flipkart has collaborated with HDFC Bank. This implies that shoppers who use an HDFC Bank credit or debit card will receive a 10% immediate discount during the yearly sale. The 10% immediate bank discount on chosen banks is usually limited to Rs 1,000. Flipkart also provides exchange offers, no-cost EMI, and screen damage protection.

Also Read | Reliance Jio True 5G Beta trials from October 5; services to begin in these cities

In the Flipkart Big Dussehra Sale, the base edition of the Nothing Phone (1) with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage is presently available at Rs 29,999. As previously stated, HDFC Bank customers can receive a Rs 1,000 discount on EMI transactions, lowering the price of the smartphone to Rs 28,999. Furthermore, you may trade your previous smartphone for up to Rs 16,900 off Nothing Phone (1).

The Nothing Phone (1) has a 6.55-inch OLED display. The display has Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection on top and a refresh rate of 120Hz. In addition, the smartphone has an in-display fingerprint sensor. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G+ chipset is at the heart of the Nothing Phone (1). The SoC may be combined with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

Also Read | Nothing ear (stick) earbuds to be launched on October 26, second product of 2022

The Nothing Phone (1) runs the Android-based Nothing OS, which is currently accessible on Google Play for select smartphone models via the Nothing Launcher. The smartphone is powered by a 4,500 mAh battery with 33W rapid charging capabilities. In terms of cameras, the smartphone has a dual-camera arrangement at the back with a 50MP primary sensor and a 50MP ultra wide sensor. The Nothing Phone (1) has a 16MP selfie camera on the front.

Also Read | Want to play 4K videos on YouTube? Then, you should be a premium subscriber