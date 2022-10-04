Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Reliance Jio True 5G Beta trials from October 5; services to begin in these cities

    According to Jio, customers invited to try the 5G service will not need to change their existing Jio SIM or 5G mobile phone as the service will be automatically upgraded to Jio True 5G. Users will have unlimited 5G data at speeds of up to 1 Gbps. The telecom giant's 5G mission accelerates India's transition to a Digital Society.
     

    First Published Oct 4, 2022, 6:40 PM IST

    Reliance Jio on Tuesday announced the launch of a beta trial of its True-5G services for Jio users in four cities: Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, and Varanasi. On the occasion of Dussehra, the company made the launch. Users will receive unlimited 5G data at speeds of up to 1 Gbps. Jio True 5G is expected to be the world's most advanced 5G service. The telecom giant's 5G mission is to accelerate India's transformation into a Digital Society.

    "The beta trial service will be announced progressively for other cities," Jio said in a statement.

    "Dussehra represents the triumph over obstacles caused by legacy technologies such as 2G, with knowledge and wisdom that Jio True 5G will genuinely enable," said the Mukesh Ambani-owned company.

    Jio has more than 425 million customers. Customers invited to try the 5G service will not need to change their existing Jio SIM or 5G mobile phone as the service will be automatically upgraded to Jio True 5G, according to Jio.

    "Our Prime Minister (Narendra Modi) has issued a strong call for the rapid deployment of 5G across India to realise the full potential of a Digital India. In response, Jio has devised the most ambitious and rapid 5G roll-out plan ever devised for a country our size," Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd Chairman Akash M Ambani said in a statement.

    "By embracing 5G, Jio will create nation-first platforms and solutions that will transform skill development, education, healthcare, agriculture, and many other sectors," Ambani said.

    "5G cannot remain an exclusive service available only to the wealthy or those living in our major cities. It must be accessible to every Indian citizen, every home, and every business. Only then will we be able to significantly increase productivity, earnings, and living standards throughout our entire economy, resulting in a prosperous and inclusive society in our country," he stated. Jio Platforms Ltd owns Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd.

    Also Read: 5G launch in India: PM Narendra Modi test driving a car in Europe from Delhi using 5G

    Also Read: Jio Book laptop quietly launched in India at Rs 19,500; Know specs, other details

    Also Read: Airtel launches 5G service in 8 cities, pan India rollout by March 2024

