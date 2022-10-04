Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Want to play 4K videos on YouTube? Then, you should be a premium subscriber

    YouTube, a Google-owned video streaming platform is said to be updating the platform and restricting the users from the access of 4K videos. It is reported that the platform might give access to only Premium subscribers. Some Reddit and Twitter users have mentioned to witness the changes on iOS.

    First Published Oct 4, 2022, 5:45 PM IST

    Some users are now needed to pay up for YouTube Premium in order to see videos in 4K resolution, potentially to raise income. Although Google has not explicitly announced this, multiple Reddit posts claim that viewers were encouraged to join up for YouTube Premium in order to watch 4K content, which was labelled as "premium" in-app.

    A Reddit user who goes by the reddit username Ihatesmokealarms posted a screenshot of his device that reveals the text - " Premium - Tap to upgrade." 

    Now, if this were to get implemented, what would it entail? Simply put, you shall not be able to access 4K resolution videos for free and instead 1440P or 2K could become the highest possible resolution that people can access for free.  While this implementation may not effect the average user, individuals who routinely watch 4K YouTube material on their huge TV screen may notice a quality decrease if they remain on 1440P.

    YouTube Premium presently costs Rs 129 per month, Rs 399 for three months, or Rs 1290 for a year, and includes ad-free videos, picture-in-picture playback, and access to YouTube Premium Music. When users do not have access to a data connection, they can download videos to watch later.

    Earlier in 2022, various sources stated that YouTube was also testing the implementation of ten non-skippable commercials before a video was aired. According to reports, the functionality was abandoned and never made public.

    The platform recently announced that it is testing a new zoom-in function in its mobile app with its Premium users. The most recent opt-in experimental feature allows for a pinch-to-zoom motion for movies, which works in both portrait and full-screen landscape mode. Open YouTube's settings menu, either on your phone or on the website, to activate pinch to zoom. If you have YouTube Premium, you should see a "test new features" area.

    Last Updated Oct 4, 2022, 5:45 PM IST
