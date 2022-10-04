Nothing ear (stick) earbuds to be launched on October 26, second product of 2022

Nothing has been one of the most talked-about smartphone manufacturers of 2022. The business made quite a bit of noise before releasing its first smartphone, the Phone (1). Nothing claims that “the Ear (stick) earbuds are Feather-light. Supremely comfortable and feature ergonomic design.”

Nothing has stated that their next product, a pair of TWS earbuds named the Nothing Ear (stick), will be released on October 26. The new earphones will be released at 7:30 p.m. IST, and the launch ceremony will be streamed live on Nothing's website.

While we haven't heard much about the Ear (stick) from the brand yet, the new Nothing earbuds have already been sighted in the wild twice, first during London Fashion Week, where we got our first look at the device, and then in an Instagram video showing the earphones' innovative case-opening mechanism.

The Nothing Ear (stick) will be packaged in a rollable, stick-shaped casing that also charges the buds. The earbuds themselves look to borrow many design ideas from the original Ear (1) earbuds, while it is unclear whether aspects like translucent stems and silicone tips will make a reappearance.

While it isn’t confirmed, the Nothing Ear (stick) is rumoured to come as a more affordable pair of earbuds from the brand and as a result, may not come with Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) which was one of the key features of the Nothing Ear (1).

A new cylindrical, semi-transparent charging case is included. The bottom of the casing is painted white while the rotating cover is clear. The charging case has a red dot in one of the corners. To fill in the blanks, the Nothing Ear (stick) will join the company's other highly anticipated 2022 release, the Nothing Phone (1).