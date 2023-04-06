Apple to launch iOS 17 with major design changes soon; Is your phone eligible for new software update?

Apple is gearing up to launch its latest iOS 17 software version in June. But, ahead of the event, it has been discovered that the company won't release the latest version of its iOS for three iPhones.

Apple will introduce its latest iOS 17 software version at its upcoming Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC), which will take place on June 5. Although the event is still two months away, according to a reports from MacRumors, the tech behemoth intends to discontinue software support for as many as six devices.

According to the referenced source, the forthcoming iOS version won't be available for the iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, or iPhone X. It's possible that the iPadOS 17 upgrade won't also be available for the iPad Pro 9.7-inch, iPad Pro 12.9-inch, or fifth-generation iPad.

For obvious reasons, it's possible that these iPhones and iPads won't receive firmware upgrades in the future. They are currently quite outdated, and Apple can only provide assistance for older devices for a limited amount of time due to the fact that, among other things, new features and additions require the newest technology.

It's anticipated that iOS 17 will include some helpful features. As required by European law beginning in 2024, Apple is anticipated to add support for sideloading of applications and third-party app shops. In terms of CarPlay updates, the tech behemoth is also rumoured to introduce widgets and support for numerous screens.

Additionally, it is anticipated that the new edition will place more of an emphasis on reliability and effectiveness. According to rumors, Apple won't make many aesthetic changes to the new software update.

A report from Bloomberg claimed that Apple plans to offer the most requested features to iPhone users with the release of iOS 17. According to the cited source, the following devices are probably eligible for the most recent iOS 17 software update: iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone XR, iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro series, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro series, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro series, iPhone 14, and iPhone 14 Pro series.

