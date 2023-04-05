Active noise cancellation to superb battery life; OnePlus Nord Buds 2 is worth every penny

OnePlus unveiled the brand new Nord Buds 2 series along with Nord CE 3 Lite 5G in India. The new Nord Buds 2 sports an in-ear design with its own unique look. Earbuds are touch-sensitive and users can customise the controls or shortcuts. Check out all details.

This week, OnePlus also introduced the brand-new Nord Buds 2 TWS earphones to the market. For customers who don't want to spend a lot of money on the regular OnePlus devices, the Nord series is the more reasonably priced option. The Nord Buds 2 feature active noise cancellation, a lengthy battery life, and an IP certification for water resistance. The new earphones come with a better charging container and have been modified in terms of appearance.

One of the most reasonably priced earphones with active noise reduction is the new Nord Buds. People who are in congested areas or even working in noisy offices will find the function useful. A transparent option has been introduced by OnePlus so that you can listen to background sounds without it interfering with the audio.

Additionally, the earphones have 12.4mm bass-tuned speakers that are included. The earbuds' design is comparable to the first iteration, but a larger battery has been added to the charging container.

The Nord Buds 2 now enable OnePlus Fast Pair in addition to Bluetooth v5.3 for connecting with Android smartphones. The IP55 classification indicates that the earphones are resistant to water and dust. Various equaliser options are available in the HeyMelody app, which you can use to connect the earbuds with your phone.

According to OnePlus, the earbuds with the charging case measure 37.5 grammes and have a USB C charging port that, with just 10 minutes of charging, can provide 5 hours of playing. With the ANC on, the case's 480mAh battery allows you to use the earphones for more than 24 hours.

The cost of the OnePlus Nord Buds 2 earphones in India is Rs 2,999, and they come in white or silver. Starting on April 11, OnePlus Nord Buds 2 will be for sale.

