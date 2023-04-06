Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    CONFIRMED! Vivo T2 will be launching on April 11, may compete against iQOO Z7

    The Vivo T2 is confirmed to launch in India on April 11. The company is claiming that users will get good multi tasking experience with this 5G phone. The upcoming Vivo phone will likely target the recently launched iQOO Z7 smartphone.

    CONFIRMED Vivo T2 will be launching on April 11 may compete against iQOO Z7 gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Apr 6, 2023, 11:20 AM IST

    The Vivo T2 will debut in India on April 11. The upcoming mid-range phone's debut date and design have both been formally verified by the business. The Vivo T2 will likely take on the likes of the iQOO Z7 smartphone, which is also aimed at those who favour performance over other features.

    Vivo is advertising its newest phone on social media, claiming that it will "make multitasking easier" with its new 5G phone. The company has also used the term "TurboLife" in its teases, implying that users of the Vivo T2 smartphone will experience quick performance.

    Also Read | Active noise cancellation to superb battery life; OnePlus Nord Buds 2 is worth every penny

    While the company has not yet disclosed the identity of the chipset, rumours indicate that the new Vivo phone is driven by the Snapdragon 695 SoC, which has previously been found in several mid-range phones that cost less than Rs 20,000. 

    The name of the chip is also yet to be confirmed and so, users are advised to take the details with a pinch of salt. The Vivo T2 has a full HD+ AMOLED panel, as per the teasers published on Flipkart. The display has a high brightness of 1,300nits, so the screen will be bright and there shouldn't be any problems using the device outside in the daylight.

    Also Read | Apple to open first retail store in Mumbai soon, Check out its FIRST glimpse

    This 5G phone will have a punch-hole touchscreen and a dual camera setup at the rear, according to the teaser. It will have a rectangular design, which appears to have gained popularity as multiple OEMs are releasing phones with the same aesthetic.

    Given that teasers for the debut have been put on this e-commerce site, the Vivo T2 will be sold through Flipkart. It will debut with a gradient texture and two hues. More details about the upcoming phone are expected to be revealed soon. The Vivo T2 will likely be priced under Rs 20,000 segment.

    Also Read | iPhone 14's yellow variant gets Rs 12,000 discount! Know how to grab Apple smartphone

    (Photo: @ishanagarwal24 | Twitter)

    Last Updated Apr 6, 2023, 11:20 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Active noise cancellation to superb battery life OnePlus Nord Buds 2 is worth every penny gcw

    Active noise cancellation to superb battery life; OnePlus Nord Buds 2 is worth every penny

    5 reasons why OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G should be your new smartphone gcw

    5 reasons why OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G should be your new smartphone

    iPhone 14 yellow variant gets Rs 12000 discount Know how to grab Apple smartphone on Flipkart gcw

    iPhone 14's yellow variant gets Rs 12,000 discount! Know how to grab Apple smartphone

    Apple iPhone 17 Pro to be 1st model to feature under display Face ID with camera cutout gcw

    Apple iPhone 17 Pro to be 1st model to feature under-display Face ID with camera cutout

    OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite Nord Buds 2 to launch today When where to watch event LIVE what to expect gcw

    OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite, Nord Buds 2 to launch today: When, where to watch event LIVE?

    Recent Stories

    Salman Khan's explosive claim on why actors get awards despite flop films vma

    Salman Khan's explosive claim on why actors get awards despite flop films

    Official invitation of King Charles III's coronation revealed From guest list to itinerary know it all gcw

    Official invitation of King Charles III's coronation revealed; From guest list to itinerary, know it all

    Today India has recognised its strength': PM Modi on BJP's 44th Foundation Day AJR

    'Today's India has recognised its strength': PM Modi on BJP's 44th Foundation Day

    Malaika Arora breaks silence on plans to marry beau Arjun Kapoor; read details vma

    Malaika Arora breaks silence on plans to marry beau Arjun Kapoor; read details

    IPL 2023: Rajasthan Royals' Jos Buttler could miss match vs Delhi Capitals after stiches on finger snt

    IPL 2023: Rajasthan Royals' Jos Buttler could miss match vs Delhi Capitals after stiches on finger

    Recent Videos

    Sikkim Avalanche: Army conducts recue operation on war-footing

    Sikkim Avalanche: Army conducts recue operation on war-footing (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Mumbai Police arrests 24-year-old behind dangerous bike stunt

    Mumbai Police arrests 24-year-old behind THIS dangerous bike stunt (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    WATCH Namibian cheetah, translocated to India, gives birth to four cubs AJR

    WATCH: Namibian cheetah, translocated to India, gives birth to four cubs

    Video Icon
    Row breaks out in Greater Noida society over Ramzan prayers; police deployed in precaution AJR

    Row breaks out in Greater Noida society over Ramzan prayers; police deployed in precaution

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS 2022-23, Chennai/3rd ODI: Will not judge batters based on a couple of poor shots - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd ODI: 'Will not judge batters based on a couple of poor shots' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon