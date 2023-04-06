CONFIRMED! Vivo T2 will be launching on April 11, may compete against iQOO Z7

The Vivo T2 is confirmed to launch in India on April 11. The company is claiming that users will get good multi tasking experience with this 5G phone. The upcoming Vivo phone will likely target the recently launched iQOO Z7 smartphone.

The Vivo T2 will debut in India on April 11. The upcoming mid-range phone's debut date and design have both been formally verified by the business. The Vivo T2 will likely take on the likes of the iQOO Z7 smartphone, which is also aimed at those who favour performance over other features.

Vivo is advertising its newest phone on social media, claiming that it will "make multitasking easier" with its new 5G phone. The company has also used the term "TurboLife" in its teases, implying that users of the Vivo T2 smartphone will experience quick performance.

While the company has not yet disclosed the identity of the chipset, rumours indicate that the new Vivo phone is driven by the Snapdragon 695 SoC, which has previously been found in several mid-range phones that cost less than Rs 20,000.

The name of the chip is also yet to be confirmed and so, users are advised to take the details with a pinch of salt. The Vivo T2 has a full HD+ AMOLED panel, as per the teasers published on Flipkart. The display has a high brightness of 1,300nits, so the screen will be bright and there shouldn't be any problems using the device outside in the daylight.

This 5G phone will have a punch-hole touchscreen and a dual camera setup at the rear, according to the teaser. It will have a rectangular design, which appears to have gained popularity as multiple OEMs are releasing phones with the same aesthetic.

Given that teasers for the debut have been put on this e-commerce site, the Vivo T2 will be sold through Flipkart. It will debut with a gradient texture and two hues. More details about the upcoming phone are expected to be revealed soon. The Vivo T2 will likely be priced under Rs 20,000 segment.

(Photo: @ishanagarwal24 | Twitter)