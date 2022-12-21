Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Apple may cancel or postpone cheaper iPhone SE 4; Know all details here

    Noted analyst Ming Chi Kuo has posted in a series of tweets that Apple may completely ditch the idea of launching an upgrade to the cheaper iPhone SE in the market.  Apple iPhone SE 4 was rumoured to come with identical design as the iPhone XR. It was tipped to come with round edges. 

    Apple may cancel or postpone cheaper iPhone SE 4 Know all details here gcw
    Author
    Gargi Chaudhry
    First Published Dec 21, 2022, 1:55 PM IST

    An iPhone SE 4 with a larger display and potent cameras was expected to be released by Apple in 2024. The most recent rumours, however, claim that Apple has delayed the release of the new phone. In a series of tweets, renowned analyst Ming Chi Kuo said that Apple may altogether abandon the concept of releasing an update to the more affordable iPhone SE.

    Apple made the iPhone SE 3 official in March this year. The iPhone SE 3 has a new camera system with cutting-edge capabilities including Smart HDR 4, Photographic Styles, and Deep Fusion. It is powered by the A15 Bionic and 5G and has greater battery life, enhanced durability, and a new camera system.

    Also Read | Infinix releases Infinix Zero Ultra, Infinix Zero 20 launched; Know all about price, specs, other details

    Kuo in a series of tweets revealed that contrary to rumours, Apple is not moving ahead with the iPhone SE 3. Taking to Twitter, he wrote: “My latest survey indicates that Apple will likely cancel or postpone the mass production plan for the 2024 iPhone SE 4. I think this is due to the consistently lower-than-expected shipments of mid-to-low-end iPhones."

    Also Read | Instagram allows users to create their own 2022 recap reel; Here's how you can make one

    Kuo also stated that the SE 4's full-screen design will result in increased costs and selling prices. Apple may have to reevaluate the SE 4's product positioning and return on investment as a result. He further stated that cutting wasteful spending on new product development will aid the business in overcoming the obstacles posed by the world economic downturn in 2023.

    Recall that in 2022 Apple released the iPhone SE 3 in India. The cost of the smartphone was RS 43,900 upon launch. The Apple A15 Bionic chipset that powers the iPhone 13 series is used in the iPhone SE 3, which supports 5G networks.

    Also Read | iPhone 12 Mini for Rs 16,499 on Flipkart? Know how to grab Apple smartphone

    Last Updated Dec 21, 2022, 1:55 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Infinix releases Infinix Zero Ultra Infinix Zero 20 launched Know all about price specs other details gcw

    Infinix releases Infinix Zero Ultra, Infinix Zero 20 launched; Know all about price, specs, other details

    iPhone 12 Mini for Rs 16499 on Flipkart Know how to grab Apple smartphone gcw

    iPhone 12 Mini for Rs 16,499 on Flipkart? Know how to grab Apple smartphone

    OnePlus 11 5G OnePlus Buds Pro 2 to officially launch on February 7 Details here gcw

    OnePlus 11 5G, OnePlus Buds Pro 2 to officially launch on February 7

    Nothing may launch TWS earbuds under new brand called Particles by XO report gcw

    Nothing may launch TWS earbuds under new brand: Report

    CONFIRMED Redmi Note 12 Pro will have OIS camera to launch in India on January 5 gcw

    CONFIRMED! Redmi Note 12 Pro will have OIS camera, to launch in India on January 5

    Recent Stories

    football why is lionel messi silent kylian mbappe fans fume as argentina emiliano martinez continues to mock psg star world cup loss snt

    'Why is Messi silent?': Mbappe fans fume as Argentina's Martinez continues to mock PSG star's World Cup loss

    Is Malaika's sister Amrita Arora upset due to the former cracking insensitive jokes about her - READ ON vma

    Is Malaika's sister Amrita Arora upset due to the former cracking insensitive jokes about her - READ ON

    Chaos at Mumbai Airport reported passengers share videos of long queues Check out gcw

    Chaos at Mumbai Airport reported, passengers share videos of long queues; Check out

    KCR s daughter Kavitha, others paid Rs 100 crore to AAP to gain benefits from liquor policy: ED in chargesheet - adt

    KCR's daughter Kavitha, others paid Rs 100 crore to AAP to gain benefits from liquor policy: ED in chargesheet

    Kangana Ranaut busts rumors of 'Emergency' the film, being shot inside the parliament - READ ON vma

    Kangana Ranaut busts rumors of 'Emergency' the film, being shot inside the parliament - READ ON

    Recent Videos

    PM Modi, Mallikarjun Kharge share 'Millet only' lunch in Parliament; special chefs brought in AJR

    PM Modi, Mallikarjun Kharge share 'Millet only' lunch in Parliament; special chefs brought in

    Video Icon
    football WATCH: How Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe dominated Qatar World Cup 2022 snt

    WATCH: How Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe dominated Qatar World Cup 2022

    Video Icon
    Bangladesh vs India, BAN vs IND 2022-23, 1st Test: Batting was becoming easy; India did not give away freebies - Paras Mhambrey-ayh

    BAN vs IND 2022-23, 1st Test: 'Batting was becoming easy; India didn't give away freebies' - Paras Mhambrey

    Video Icon
    Guided missile destroyer 'Mormugao' joins Indian Navy on Sunday

    Guided missile destroyer 'Mormugao' joins Indian Navy on Sunday

    Video Icon
    GST Council to decriminalise certain offences, runs out of time to discuss tax evasion in pan masala business

    GST Council to decriminalise certain offences, runs out of time to discuss tax evasion in pan masala business

    Video Icon