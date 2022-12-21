Apple may cancel or postpone cheaper iPhone SE 4; Know all details here

Noted analyst Ming Chi Kuo has posted in a series of tweets that Apple may completely ditch the idea of launching an upgrade to the cheaper iPhone SE in the market. Apple iPhone SE 4 was rumoured to come with identical design as the iPhone XR. It was tipped to come with round edges.

An iPhone SE 4 with a larger display and potent cameras was expected to be released by Apple in 2024. The most recent rumours, however, claim that Apple has delayed the release of the new phone. In a series of tweets, renowned analyst Ming Chi Kuo said that Apple may altogether abandon the concept of releasing an update to the more affordable iPhone SE.

Apple made the iPhone SE 3 official in March this year. The iPhone SE 3 has a new camera system with cutting-edge capabilities including Smart HDR 4, Photographic Styles, and Deep Fusion. It is powered by the A15 Bionic and 5G and has greater battery life, enhanced durability, and a new camera system.

Kuo in a series of tweets revealed that contrary to rumours, Apple is not moving ahead with the iPhone SE 3. Taking to Twitter, he wrote: “My latest survey indicates that Apple will likely cancel or postpone the mass production plan for the 2024 iPhone SE 4. I think this is due to the consistently lower-than-expected shipments of mid-to-low-end iPhones."

Kuo also stated that the SE 4's full-screen design will result in increased costs and selling prices. Apple may have to reevaluate the SE 4's product positioning and return on investment as a result. He further stated that cutting wasteful spending on new product development will aid the business in overcoming the obstacles posed by the world economic downturn in 2023.

Recall that in 2022 Apple released the iPhone SE 3 in India. The cost of the smartphone was RS 43,900 upon launch. The Apple A15 Bionic chipset that powers the iPhone 13 series is used in the iPhone SE 3, which supports 5G networks.

