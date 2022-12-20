Infinix releases Infinix Zero Ultra, Infinix Zero 20 launched; Know all about price, specs, other details

Infinix has launched its flagship smartphone series, the Infinix Zero series in India today. The series comprises two smartphones - Infinix Zero 20 and Infinix Zero Ultra. Here’s everything you need to know about the new Infinix Zero 20 and Infinix Zero Ultra.

The Infinix Zero series, Infinix's premium smartphone line, was introduced today in India. The series consists of the Infinix Zero 20 and Infinix Zero Ultra smartphones. The firm says that the smartphone is targeted for creators since it has the first 60MP OIS selfie camera in the world. The Infinix Zero Ultra can receive a full charge in just 12 minutes, according to the firm. Here is all the information you want on the brand-new Infinix Zero 20 and Infinix Zero Ultra.

The devices contain up to 13 GB RAM (8 GB RAM plus 5 GB of extendable memory), 256 GB of storage for the Zero Ultra, and 128 GB of storage for the Zero 20. The 6.8-inch FHD+ 3D curved display on the Zero Ultra has a broad viewing angle. The display has a dynamic refresh rate of 120 Hz and a touch sampling rate of 360 Hz. On the other hand, Infinix’s Zero 20 features a 6.7-inch AMOLED cinematic display with a 90Hz refresh rate.

A 200MP triple main camera with OIS and a quad LED flash is included with the Infinix Zero Ultra. Additionally, the smartphone has a 32MP front camera with twin flashlights. (with 2M and 13MP). The Zero 20 has the first 60MP+OIS front camera in the world. With its 10X zoom function, the Zero 20's 108MP rear camera with quad LED light enables users to capture delicate details.

Both Zero Ultra and Zero 20 will be available on sale on Flipkart from 25th and 29th December for Rs 29,999 and Rs 15,999, respectively. Additionally included in the deal are two years of security updates, one Android upgrade for each device, and a six-month screen replacement guarantee for the Zero Ultra.

Zero Ultra is offered in Coslight Silver and Genesis Noir colour options in addition to the traditional black and white colour scheme. In the meanwhile, the Zero 20 is offered in Glitter Gold, Green Fantasy, and Space Grey.

Using Infinix’s fastest 180W Thunder Charge support in the all-new Zero Ultra – users can recharge the device’s 4500mAh large battery to 100% in just 12 minutes. On the other hand, the Zero 20 can be charged to 75% in just 30 minutes with the TUV Rheinland security certified 45W super charging support, even after long hours of usage.

