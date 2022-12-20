Instagram allows users to create their own 2022 recap reel; Here's how you can make one

Instagram is adding an option for users to create their own recap reel and share it online. Users will be able to see a prompt that says “create your 2022 recap reel” that will reflect in their homepage that will redirect them to another reel tab with more options and templates if they click on “get started”.

Social networking applications are back with their year summary section as the year draws to a close. Every platform has a way to go back and relive the 365 days of 2022, whether it is Reddit's Recap, Wrapped on Spotify, YouTube's Rewind, BeReal's Rewind, or Snapchat's Memories.

Like its competitors, Instagram is also doing the same thing, but it has added a feature that allows users to make their own recap reel and publish it online. Users will be able to see a popup that reads "create your 2022 recap reel" on their site, and if they click "get started," it will take them to another reel tab with more options and designs.

Users may further customise a design by selecting one that has been published by a few musicians, such as DJ Khaled, Badshah, Priah Ferguson, and others. Around 15 videos may be selected from DJ Khaled's summary, which also features encouraging words that can be added with a picture or video. The Badshah design contains enticing tracks and raps that may be integrated with the photos and videos, as well as 17 video options.

It can be accessed by going to their own reels that they have shared on their accounts and then clicking on “use template”.

According to Alexandra Terry, a representative for Meta, the templates are accessible in a variety of languages, including English, Hindi, and Spanish. The reels option allows you to select three to fourteen images and films, which will then be assembled.

Instagram introduced a "Year in Review" feature last year that let users choose and post up to 10 stories. But this year, Reels rather than Stories will host the year-end wrap-up. It will be visible from now until the start of the following year.

