iPhone 12 Mini for Rs 16,499 on Flipkart? Know how to grab Apple smartphone

    If you are one of those people who are planning to buy a feature rich but small smartphone like iPhone 12 Mini, then you are in for a treat. Flipkart is offering Apple iPhone 12 Mini at a massive price cut during the Big Saving Days sale.

    First Published Dec 20, 2022, 4:34 PM IST

    The company's first Mini model, the Apple iPhone 12 Mini, debuted as part of the Apple iPhone 12 series. The smartphone has features that are nearly equal to those of the normal model but has a smaller screen and a more portable design. The iPhone 12 Mini was unable to generate the market that Apple had anticipated, but its form factor was successful in identifying a specific target demographic.

    You're in for a treat if you're one of those people who wants to get a little smartphone with lots of features, like the iPhone 12 Mini. During the Big Saving Days event, Flipkart is providing Apple iPhone 12 Mini at a significant discount.

    Apple iPhone 12 Mini is currently priced at Rs 37,999 on Flipkart after Rs 21,901 discount during the Big Saving Days sale. To put things in perspective, the Apple iPhone 12 Mini has dropped from its initial starting price of Rs 69,900 to Rs 16,499 on Flipkart. Buyers of the Apple iPhone 12 Mini may receive a Rs 1,000 discount on EMI transactions through 1P EMI, lowering the cost of the device to Rs 36,999.

    In addition to this, buyers can further reduce the price of Apple iPhone 12 Mini as Flipkart is offering up to Rs 20,500 off in exchange for your old smartphone. This indicates that, after a Rs 43,401 reduction, you can purchase an Apple iPhone 12 Mini from Flipkart for just Rs 16,499.

    A 5.4-inch Super Retina XDR display is included in the Apple iPhone 12. It is powered by an A14 Bionic chip inside. The Apple iPhone 12 has a 12MP dual camera on the back for photography.

    Last Updated Dec 20, 2022, 4:34 PM IST
