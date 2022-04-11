Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Apple iPhone 13 to be manufactured in India

    The gadget offers an improved 5G experience, as well as super-fast speed and power efficiency with A15 Bionic, longer battery life, and a gorgeous flat-edge design with remarkable durability thanks to the Ceramic Shield front cover, which is harder than any smartphone glass.

    New Delhi, First Published Apr 11, 2022, 1:14 PM IST

    Apple said on Monday that it has begun manufacturing its top-selling iPhone 13 smartphone in India, providing a significant boost to India's aim of becoming a global manufacturing centre. The company began producing iPhones in India in 2017, with the iPhone SE.

    "We are pleased to begin manufacturing iPhone 13 right here in India for our local consumers, with its gorgeous design, superior camera systems for amazing images and videos, and the great performance of the A15 Bionic CPU," Apple said in a statement.

    The tech behemoth manufactures some of its most advanced iPhones in the nation, including the iPhone 11, iPhone 12, and now the iPhone 13, at the Foxconn facility, while the iPhone SE and iPhone 12 are produced in the Wistron plant.

    According to industry insiders, the new Apple iPhone 13 series has benefited from consumers' strong desire and willingness to spend money on luxury smartphones.

    According to CyberMedia Research (CMR) forecasts, Apple iPhone shipments might increase by more than 20% year on year in the first quarter of this year, with the iPhone 13 series accounting for up to 17% of total iPhone shipments.

    Customers in India, among other regions, were able to purchase the iPhone 13 at the same time as those in the United States, which was a first for the country.

    iPhone employs 100% recycled rare earth elements in all magnets, 100% recycled tin in the main logic board solder, and, for the first time, 100% recycled tin in the battery management unit solder.

    Last year, Apple emerged as one of the fastest-growing smartphone brands in India, with iPhone sales increasing by a record 108% to 5 million devices, accounting for around 4% of the market. Experts predict that with iPhone 13 and iPhone 12 production at Pegatron, Apple will break its previous record for iPhone sales in India.

    Last Updated Apr 11, 2022, 1:14 PM IST
