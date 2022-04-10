Apple likely working on 'USB-C power adapter', may charge 2 iPhones

This would be the first time Apple has suggested that it is working on a dual charger, according to the story, which cites a support document published on Apple's website. Apple quickly deleted the support document, so it's unclear when or if the charger will ever be available.

When it comes to fast charging devices, Apple trails behind the competition. While OnePlus, Xiaomi, and Oppo all have chargers capable of delivering 80W or more, Apple's charging adapter remains just 20W. However, according to 9to5Mac, Apple may be developing a 35W charger. Furthermore, it might be a twin Type-C wall adapter, allowing users to charge two iPhones at the same time.

The paper did provide a few details on the charger before it was wiped.

If and when Apple does produce the 35W dual Type-C charger, it will be the quickest charging capacity for the iPhone. The iPhone 13 Pro Max presently supports charging at up to 27W. If the charger is deployed, buyers will be able to charge iPhones swiftly, charge two iPhones at once, or even power the Apple Watch and iPhone simultaneously. The support document makes no mention of a cable, meaning that if the charger is made available, customers will have to purchase the wire separately.

While the leak did not specify a release date, it appears like it might be a few months before it sees the light of day. TF Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo picked up on the leak, noting that the item's components are "nearing mass production." While an item commencing production is a good indication for a product, there is no set timetable for its release, but it might happen within a few months.

Apple has been said to be working on GaN chargers for some time, with a release date of 2022 being anticipated. GaN (Gallium Nitride) power adapters are often smaller and more power-efficient than silicon-based counterparts; however, it is uncertain whether the leaked charger is a GaN type.

