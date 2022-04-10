Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Apple likely working on 'USB-C power adapter', may charge 2 iPhones

    This would be the first time Apple has suggested that it is working on a dual charger, according to the story, which cites a support document published on Apple's website. Apple quickly deleted the support document, so it's unclear when or if the charger will ever be available.

    Apple likely working on USB C power adapter may charge 2 iPhones report gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Apr 10, 2022, 12:47 PM IST

    When it comes to fast charging devices, Apple trails behind the competition. While OnePlus, Xiaomi, and Oppo all have chargers capable of delivering 80W or more, Apple's charging adapter remains just 20W. However, according to 9to5Mac, Apple may be developing a 35W charger. Furthermore, it might be a twin Type-C wall adapter, allowing users to charge two iPhones at the same time.

    This would be the first time Apple has suggested that it is working on a dual charger, according to the story, which cites a support document published on Apple's website. Apple quickly deleted the support document, so it's unclear when or if the charger will ever be available. The paper did provide a few details on the charger before it was wiped.

    If and when Apple does produce the 35W dual Type-C charger, it will be the quickest charging capacity for the iPhone. The iPhone 13 Pro Max presently supports charging at up to 27W. If the charger is deployed, buyers will be able to charge iPhones swiftly, charge two iPhones at once, or even power the Apple Watch and iPhone simultaneously. The support document makes no mention of a cable, meaning that if the charger is made available, customers will have to purchase the wire separately.

    Also Read | Apple MacBook Air with M2 chipset expected to launch in 2022

    While the leak did not specify a release date, it appears like it might be a few months before it sees the light of day. TF Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo picked up on the leak, noting that the item's components are "nearing mass production." While an item commencing production is a good indication for a product, there is no set timetable for its release, but it might happen within a few months.

    Apple has been said to be working on GaN chargers for some time, with a release date of 2022 being anticipated. GaN (Gallium Nitride) power adapters are often smaller and more power-efficient than silicon-based counterparts; however, it is uncertain whether the leaked charger is a GaN type.

    Also Read | Apple increases prices of AirPods Pro, AirPods Max and more; Check new rates here

    Also Read | Apple to release foldable gadget with 9-inch screen? Here's what we know

    Last Updated Apr 10, 2022, 12:47 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Samsung Galaxy A73 5G to go on sale for first time at 6 pm; check specifications, variants and price - adt

    Samsung Galaxy A73 5G to go on sale for first time at 6 pm; check specifications, variants and price

    Apple MacBook Air with M2 chipset expected to launch in 2022 report gcw

    Apple MacBook Air with M2 chipset expected to launch in 2022

    Apple increases prices of AirPods Pro AirPods Max and more Check new rates here gcw

    Apple increases prices of AirPods Pro, AirPods Max and more; Check new rates here

    OnePlus 10 Pro to go on sale in India today know price colours specifications and more gcw

    OnePlus 10 Pro to go on sale in India today; know price, colours, specifications and more

    Apple to release foldable gadget with 9 inch screen Here s what we know gcw

    Apple to release foldable gadget with 9-inch screen? Here's what we know

    Recent Stories

    Government has no vengeance against any faith Karnataka HM Araga Janendra gcw

    Government has no vengeance against any faith: Karnataka HM

    Happy Ram Navami 2022 Images wishes Facebook and WhatsApp status quotes and more drb

    Happy Ram Navami 2022: Images, wishes, Facebook and WhatsApp status, quotes and more

    BMW car jumps divider, rams the scooty and injures woman; watch horrifying video - gps

    BMW car jumps divider, rams the scooty and injures woman; watch horrifying video

    IPL 2022: Shreyas Iyer and Andre Russell's 'million-dollar' dance-off leaves KKR fans awestruck snt

    IPL 2022: Shreyas Iyer and Andre Russell's 'million-dollar' dance-off leaves KKR fans awestruck

    UK PM Boris Johnson Ukraine s Zelenskyy take a walk in Kyiv amid invasion Watch gcw

    UK PM Boris Johnson, Ukraine's Zelenskyy take a walk in Kyiv amid invasion; Watch

    Recent Videos

    Ram Navami 2022 Devotees take holy dip worship in Ayodhya temples gcw

    Ram Navami 2022: Devotees take holy dip, worship in Ayodhya temples

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, RCB vs MI: You'll see a turnaround in Mumbai Indians bowling against Royal Challengers Bangalore - Shane Bond

    IPL 2022: "You'll see a turnaround in Mumbai Indians' bowling" - Shane Bond

    Video Icon
    Bengaluru raises above 'hate', temple committee and dargah decide to hold annual Karaga festival-ycb

    Bengaluru raises above 'hate', temple committee and dargah decide to hold annual Karaga festival

    Video Icon
    Sadhguru takes his Save Soil mission to Geneva on a bike-dnm

    Sadhguru takes his ‘Save Soil’ mission to Geneva on a bike

    Video Icon
    America three-pronged response to Russian invasion of Ukraine-dnm

    America’s three-pronged response to Russian invasion of Ukraine

    Video Icon