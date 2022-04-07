Apple increases prices of AirPods Pro, AirPods Max and more; Check new rates here

The Cupertino-based tech giant has increased the price of the Apple AirPods Pro by Rs 1,400, while the price of the AirPods (3rd generation) has increased by Rs 2,000. The price of the AirPods Max has risen by Rs 6,200. The price increase is reflected online at Apple's official website. However, the corporation has yet to provide an explanation for the price increase.

In India, Apple has increased the cost of its AirPods Pro, AirPods (3rd generation), and AirPods Max by up to 10%.

However, it has been speculated that the price increase was caused by India's recent decision to raise customs duties, which will affect items imported from other nations. Apple exclusively assembles a few iPhone models in India, including the iPhone 12, iPhone 11, and iPhone SE. The iPhone 13 is also likely to be manufactured in India beginning next month.

Pururaj Dutta, a tipster, was the first to notice Apple's pricing increase. As a result of the price increases, Apple AirPods Pro are now available in India for Rs 26,300, up from Rs 24,900. The AirPods (3rd generation) are now priced at Rs 20,500, up from Rs 18,500, while the AirPods Max? are now priced at Rs 66,100, up from Rs 59,900.

In 2019, Apple released the AirPods Pro, which included active noise cancellation (ANC) and a specialised Transparency mode. The headphones feature Spatial Audio and are water and perspiration resistant to IPX4 standards.

The AirPods (3rd version) completely wireless stereo earphones with hands-free 'Hey Siri' voice assistant capability were released in September 2021. It also supports Dolby Atmos in Apple Music and has Adaptive EQ, as well as up to six hours of listening time and four hours of speaking time.

The premium AirPods Max were released in 2020 and have an H1 chip in each ear cup. They include nine microphones and can provide up to 20 hours of listening time when the ANC function is enabled.

