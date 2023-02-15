5 things to keep in mind before purchasing Moto E13

Motorola has tried to incorporate all the necessary features in the Moto E13. The smartphone comes with a 6.5-inch display, a large 5000mAh battery and a decent set of cameras. The Moto E13 will be available for purchase in India starting today.

After a lengthy wait, Motorola finally unveiled a low-cost phone in India. Motorola's entry-level phone, the Moto E13, was released after a slew of flagships and mid-range devices. Having said that, Motorola made an effort to include all essential functions in the Moto E13. The smartphone has a big 5000mAh battery, a 6.5-inch screen, and a respectable array of cameras. Beginning today, the Moto E13 will be sold in India.

Specifications: The Moto e13 features a 6.5-inch IPS LCD display. Additionally, it utilises Android 13 (Go edition), the most recent version of Android, making it simple to use and personalise. The Moto E13 has Dolby Atmos audio for a three-dimensional audio-visual experience and dual-band Wi-Fi connectivity (both 2.4GHz and 5GHz), a first in this market segment, for a quicker and more reliable internet connection. It also features Bluetooth 5.0 wireless technology and a handy USB Type-C 2.0 connection.

Camera: The Moto E13's camera system has a 13MP AI-powered camera system on the back and a 5MP front camera with smart features like Auto Smile Capture, Face Beauty, and Portrait mode to capture all of your special moments and save them as cherished memories.

Weight and other details: You can simply carry this phone in your pocket because it is so light and thin. It is among the thinnest and lightest phones in its class thanks to its 8.47mm thickness and 179.5g weight. It has a three gorgeous colour acrylic glass back finish and an IP52-rated water-repellent construction to guard against spills and splashes.

Under the hood: The Moto e13 has a Unisoc T606 octa-core processor, 2GB of RAM, and 32GB of expandable storage that can hold up to 1TB with a microSD card. With a 5,000mAh battery and 10W charging, you can use it for extended periods of time without having to worry about running out of juice.

Colours: Three colour options, including Cosmic Black, Aurora Green, and Creamy White, are available for the Moto e13. The smartphone will be available for purchase on Flipkart starting at 12:00 on today, February 15, 2023.