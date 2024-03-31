Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Will Kylian Mbappe snub Real Madrid again? PSG boss Luis Enrique hints at potential transfer U-turn

    PSG's manager, Luis Enrique, has added fuel to the fire surrounding Kylian Mbappe's future, hinting at a potential turnaround in the transfer saga.

    sports Luis Enrique sparks speculation on Kylian Mbappe's transfer decision osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Mar 31, 2024, 3:03 PM IST

    Speculation swirls around the future of PSG's star forward Kylian Mbappe, with PSG manager Luis Enrique hinting at the possibility of an unexpected U-turn in the highly-publicised transfer saga. Despite widespread reports suggesting Mbappe's imminent move to Real Madrid, Enrique's recent remarks have injected a new dimension into the narrative.

    In a recent interview with Prime Video ahead of PSG's clash against Marseille, Enrique suggested the potential for Mbappe to reconsider and stay at PSG. Expressing optimism about Mbappe's decision-making process, Enrique highlighted that the French striker has yet to make any definitive statements regarding his future.

    While Enrique's comments might fuel hope among PSG supporters and observers of Mbappe's trajectory, it's crucial to acknowledge the ongoing speculation surrounding his proposed transfer to Real Madrid.

    Mbappe's Potential U-Turn?

    Despite reports of a deal between PSG, Real Madrid, and Mbappe himself, uncertainties linger regarding Mbappe's destination. Recent reports from Marca indicate that the delay in announcing the transfer is merely to avoid disruptions, particularly with the possibility of the two clubs meeting in the Champions League this season.

    Additionally, comments from other sources, like Tchouameni's accidental hint in an interview with Telefoot, further suggest Mbappe's anticipated move to La Liga. Consequently, despite Enrique's optimism, many believe that Mbappe's transfer to Real Madrid is all but confirmed.

    As the football world eagerly awaits Mbappe's final decision, the potential for a surprising turn of events remains, as hinted by Luis Enrique.

    Last Updated Mar 31, 2024, 4:00 PM IST
