AIFF responds to alleged assault on women footballers: Deepak Sharma asked to step back amid investigation

In response to allegations of physical assault against two women footballers by AIFF executive committee member Deepak Sharma, the All India Football Federation (AIFF) has taken decisive action. The federation has requested Sharma to abstain from all game-related activities until the completion of an investigation into the incident, which occurred in Goa. The players, representing Himachal Pradesh-based Khad FC in the Indian Women's Football League (IWL) second division, claimed that Sharma, who also owns the club, forcibly entered their room and assaulted them on March 28. Promptly, they filed a complaint with the AIFF's competition committee, while the Goa Football Association (GFA) lodged a separate complaint with the Mapusa police station.

According to sources familiar with the complaint, the players alleged that Sharma was intoxicated during the incident, causing them to fear for their safety. Sports Minister Anurag Thakur urged the AIFF to take swift and decisive legal action against Sharma.

While stopping short of suspending Sharma, who also holds positions within the Himachal Pradesh Football Association and the national federation, the AIFF has formed a panel to investigate the matter. The committee, comprised of executive committee member Pinky Bompal Magar, AIFF's Safety and Child Safeguarding Officer Rita Jairath, and Vijay Bali, has been tasked with submitting a report within seven days.

In a statement following an urgent meeting of senior members, the AIFF emphasised its commitment to player safety and welfare, ensuring the affected players' safe return home. Minister Thakur reiterated the ministry's concern for player safety and instructed the AIFF to take robust legal measures and provide updates on the actions taken. The incident underscores the importance of safeguarding players' well-being and maintaining the integrity of sportsmanship in football.

Also Read: Women footballers accuse AIFF official Deepak Sharma of assault in Goa hotel: Report