Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    AIFF responds to alleged assault on women footballers: Deepak Sharma asked to step back amid investigation

    The All India Football Federation (AIFF) responds to allegations of physical assault on women footballers, directing executive committee member Deepak Sharma to abstain from activities pending investigation.

    Football AIFF responds to alleged assault on women footballers: Deepak Sharma asked to step back amid investigation osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Mar 30, 2024, 8:23 PM IST

    In response to allegations of physical assault against two women footballers by AIFF executive committee member Deepak Sharma, the All India Football Federation (AIFF) has taken decisive action. The federation has requested Sharma to abstain from all game-related activities until the completion of an investigation into the incident, which occurred in Goa. The players, representing Himachal Pradesh-based Khad FC in the Indian Women's Football League (IWL) second division, claimed that Sharma, who also owns the club, forcibly entered their room and assaulted them on March 28. Promptly, they filed a complaint with the AIFF's competition committee, while the Goa Football Association (GFA) lodged a separate complaint with the Mapusa police station.

    According to sources familiar with the complaint, the players alleged that Sharma was intoxicated during the incident, causing them to fear for their safety. Sports Minister Anurag Thakur urged the AIFF to take swift and decisive legal action against Sharma.

    While stopping short of suspending Sharma, who also holds positions within the Himachal Pradesh Football Association and the national federation, the AIFF has formed a panel to investigate the matter. The committee, comprised of executive committee member Pinky Bompal Magar, AIFF's Safety and Child Safeguarding Officer Rita Jairath, and Vijay Bali, has been tasked with submitting a report within seven days.

    In a statement following an urgent meeting of senior members, the AIFF emphasised its commitment to player safety and welfare, ensuring the affected players' safe return home. Minister Thakur reiterated the ministry's concern for player safety and instructed the AIFF to take robust legal measures and provide updates on the actions taken. The incident underscores the importance of safeguarding players' well-being and maintaining the integrity of sportsmanship in football.

    Also Read: Women footballers accuse AIFF official Deepak Sharma of assault in Goa hotel: Report

    Last Updated Mar 30, 2024, 8:22 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    cricket IPL 2024: KL Rahul benched from captaincy role: Nicholas Pooran steps in for LSG vs PBKS clash osf

    IPL 2024: KL Rahul benched from captaincy role: Nicholas Pooran steps in for LSG vs PBKS clash

    cricket IPL 2024, LSG vs PBKS: Lucknow Super Giants seek first win against Punjab Kings at home osf

    IPL 2024, LSG vs PBKS: Lucknow Super Giants seek first win against Punjab Kings at home

    cricket Mitchell Starc's struggles in IPL 2024: Former Indian all rounder Irfan Pathan offers advice osf

    Mitchell Starc's struggles in IPL 2024: Former Indian all rounder Irfan Pathan offers advice

    cricket Mitchell Starc's struggles in IPL 2024: Former Indian all rounder Irfan Pathan offers advice osf

    Mitchell Starc's struggles in IPL 2024: Former Indian all rounder Irfan Pathan offers advice

    cricket IPL 2024: RCB's title hopes dashed by England's former skipper Vaughan osf

    IPL 2024: RCB's title hopes dashed by England's former skipper Vaughan

    Recent Stories

    IPL 2024: Exciting prizes await on the road!

    IPL 2024: Exciting prizes await on the road!

    cricket IPL 2024: KL Rahul benched from captaincy role: Nicholas Pooran steps in for LSG vs PBKS clash osf

    IPL 2024: KL Rahul benched from captaincy role: Nicholas Pooran steps in for LSG vs PBKS clash

    cricket IPL 2024, LSG vs PBKS: Lucknow Super Giants seek first win against Punjab Kings at home osf

    IPL 2024, LSG vs PBKS: Lucknow Super Giants seek first win against Punjab Kings at home

    cricket Mitchell Starc's struggles in IPL 2024: Former Indian all rounder Irfan Pathan offers advice osf

    Mitchell Starc's struggles in IPL 2024: Former Indian all rounder Irfan Pathan offers advice

    Indian Navy to transfer 9 Somali Pirates after intercepting hijacked Iranian vessel AJR

    Indian Navy to transfer 9 Somali Pirates after intercepting hijacked Iranian vessel

    Recent Videos

    From AI to UPI, what Bill Gates and PM Modi will discuss during interaction in Delhi (WATCH) AJR

    From AI to UPI, what Bill Gates and PM Modi will discuss during interaction in Delhi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Bengaluru water crisis: Residents scrutinised for defying BWSSB orders with pool parties, rain dance (WATCH) vkp

    Bengaluru water crisis: Residents under scrutiny for defying orders on Holi pool parties, rain dance (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Holi celebration: Colours of Holi in Washington DC's Dupont Circle

    Colours of Holi in Washington DC's Dupont Circle (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Groundbreaking India becomes largest gaming market worldwide with 568 million gamers (WATCH) snt

    Groundbreaking! India becomes largest gaming market worldwide with 568 million gamers (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Delhi man stabs woman in Mukherjee Nagar for 'making fun of him'; video viral on social media (WATCH) AJR

    Delhi man stabs woman in Mukherjee Nagar for 'making fun of him'; video viral on social media (WATCH)

    Video Icon