    Saudi Pro League 2024: Neymar Jr considering early exit from Al Hilal; Report

    Brazilian football star Neymar is reportedly contemplating an early departure from his club Al Hilal in Saudi Arabia, as revealed during his recent visit to Brazil.

    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Apr 1, 2024, 8:45 PM IST

    Neymar has privately disclosed his intention to leave Saudi Arabia during his recent visit to Brazil, according to a report from UOL Esporte, While observing his former team Santos in the Campeonato Paulista final against Palmeiras, the Brazilian superstar reportedly revealed his plan to return for the 2025 Brazilian season, set to commence in April 2025, coinciding with the conclusion of his contract with Al Hilal.

    Neymar's decision marks the first concrete indication of a timeline for his anticipated return to Brazil, aligning with his previous expressions of longing for a homecoming. Despite making an impressive start with Al Hilal, contributing three assists and a goal in just five appearances, Neymar's season was cut short by injury, potentially jeopardizing his future in Saudi Arabia.

    Despite Neymar's absence, Al Hilal continues to dominate the league standings, boasting a comfortable 12-point lead, propelled by Aleksandar Mitrovic's remarkable goal-scoring form. Meanwhile, key players like Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, Ruben Neves, and Malcom have also showcased their prowess, contributing significantly to the team's success.

    In light of Neymar's reported plans, Al Hilal may target high-profile signings like Mohamed Salah and Kevin De Bruyne to strengthen their squad for future campaigns.

    Last Updated Apr 1, 2024, 8:50 PM IST
