7 Winter diabetes management tips: Stay active, hydrated and balanced

Image credits: Freepik

Monitor Blood Sugar Regularly

Cold weather can affect insulin sensitivity. Check blood sugar levels more frequently to ensure proper control and prevent fluctuations.
 

Image credits: Freepik

Stay Active

Winter weather may discourage outdoor activities. Try indoor exercises like yoga or walking to maintain insulin sensitivity and support blood sugar management.

 

Image credits: Getty

Warm, Balanced Meals

Choose hearty, warm meals with whole grains, lean proteins, and vegetables to help stabilize blood sugar levels and prevent overeating.

 

Image credits: Getty

Hydrate Well

In winter, thirst is often ignored. Drink plenty of water to avoid dehydration, which can impact blood sugar regulation and overall health.

 

Image credits: Getty

Layer Clothing Properly

Cold weather increases the risk of hypoglycemia. Wear layers to stay warm and prevent sudden drops in blood sugar during outdoor activities.

 

Image credits: freepik

Manage Stress

Winter months can be stressful. Practice relaxation techniques like deep breathing or meditation to reduce cortisol levels and prevent blood sugar spikes.

Image credits: Getty
