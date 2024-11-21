7 Winter diabetes management tips: Stay active, hydrated and balanced

Lifestyle
Cold weather can affect insulin sensitivity. Check blood sugar levels more frequently to ensure proper control and prevent fluctuations.
Winter weather may discourage outdoor activities. Try indoor exercises like yoga or walking to maintain insulin sensitivity and support blood sugar management.
Choose hearty, warm meals with whole grains, lean proteins, and vegetables to help stabilize blood sugar levels and prevent overeating.
In winter, thirst is often ignored. Drink plenty of water to avoid dehydration, which can impact blood sugar regulation and overall health.
Cold weather increases the risk of hypoglycemia. Wear layers to stay warm and prevent sudden drops in blood sugar during outdoor activities.
Winter months can be stressful. Practice relaxation techniques like deep breathing or meditation to reduce cortisol levels and prevent blood sugar spikes.