Tamil Nadu braces for heavy rainfall across several districts; cyclone expected to make landfall

Heavy rainfall is expected in several parts of Tamil Nadu. A low-pressure area is forming in the Bay of Bengal and is likely to intensify into a cyclone. Heavy rain warnings have been issued for coastal districts, including Chennai and Puducherry.

Cyclone formation

Heavy rain has been lashing Tamil Nadu. Rameswaram and Pamban witnessed unprecedented rainfall as a new cyclonic circulation formed over the South Andaman Sea. A low-pressure area is expected to form in the Bay of Bengal, potentially intensifying into a depression.

Moderate rainfall

Light to moderate rain is expected in parts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal. Heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely in Nagapattinam, Ramanathapuram, Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli, and Kanyakumari districts. Heavy rain is also expected in Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Mayiladuthurai, Pudukkottai, Sivaganga, Virudhunagar, Tenkasi districts, and Karaikal.

Very heavy rainfall warning

Light rain is expected in a few places until November 24th. From November 26th, heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected in Cuddalore, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, Pudukkottai districts, and Karaikal. Heavy rainfall is also likely in Kanchipuram, Chengalpattu, Villupuram, Ramanathapuram districts, and Puducherry.

Heavy rain

Light to moderate rain is expected in many parts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal on November 27th. Heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely in Cuddalore, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, Pudukkottai districts, and Karaikal. Heavy rainfall is also expected in Kanchipuram, Chengalpattu, Villupuram, Ramanathapuram districts, and Puducherry.

Cyclone alert in Chennai

The circulation over the Bay of Bengal is expected to intensify into a low-pressure area, a depression, and eventually a cyclone. Heavy rain is expected in coastal districts, including Chennai, from November 26th. Private weather forecasters predict the cyclone might make landfall between Chennai and Puducherry around November 28th.

