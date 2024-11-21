BJ's Wholesale Stock Down Ahead of Q3 Earnings: Retail Sentiment Slips

Wall Street analysts expect the company to post Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $0.93 on revenue of $5.12 billion.

BJ's Wholesale Stock Down Ahead of Q3 Earnings: Retail Sentiment Slips
Author
Stocktwits Inc
First Published Nov 21, 2024, 4:18 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 21, 2024, 4:18 PM IST

Shares of BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. ($BJ) were down more than 1% on Wednesday afternoon ahead of the company’s third-quarter earnings, pushing down retail sentiment.

BJs wholesale, which operates members-only discount retail stores, is due to report earnings on November 21 before the markets open.

Wall Street analysts expect the company to post Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $0.93 on revenue of $5.12 billion. The company beat estimates in all four of the last four quarters.

Retail sentiment on the stock fell to ‘bearish’ (42/100) from neutral (47/100). While the message volumes climbed to 'extremely hig'h levels.

Screenshot 2024-11-21 at 1.45.07 AM.png BJs sentiment meter and message volumes on November 20, as of 3:15 PM ET

Earlier this week, UBS analyst Mark Carden raised the firm's price target to $102 from $94, and kept a ‘Buy’ rating on the shares, the Fly.com reported.

Jefferies has also raised the firm's price target to $105 from $95 and has a ‘Buy’ rating; the brokerage firm expects the company to post  "solid results."

Meanwhile, BofA also increased its price target to $100 from $90 while keeping a Buy rating, which the firm based on a “rolled forward FY27 EPS estimate” of $4.70, forecasts Q3 EPS of 91c, versus the consensus estimates at 92c.

Other retailers reporting earnings this week include Target Corp. ($TGT ) whose third-quarter earnings missed Wall Street estimates while its full-year guidance revision disappointed investors, and Walmart ($WMT), which beat consensus estimates on both EPS and revenues. 

BJ’s has made some senior leadership appointments recently, promoting Scott Schmadeke to executive vice president, chief operations officer. While Krystyna Kostka, senior vice president, operations, was named chief supply chain officer.

Some Stocktwits users were optimistic on the stock, with one user speculating it might touch $100 soon.


 

BJ stock is up 26.83% year to date.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom at stocktwits.com.<

 

 

 

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Meta’s Salesforce Exec Hire To Lead New AI Unit Makes Analyst 'Bullish', Adds To Retail Optimism

Meta’s Salesforce Exec Hire To Lead New AI Unit Makes Analyst 'Bullish', Adds To Retail Optimism

Williams-Sonoma Stock Hits All-Time High On Earnings Beat, Raised Outlook: Retail Sentiment Dips To Year-Low

Williams-Sonoma Stock Hits All-Time High On Earnings Beat, Raised Outlook: Retail Sentiment Dips To Year-Low

Palo Alto Networks Stock Slips Ahead Of Earnings, But Retail’s Extremely Bullish

Palo Alto Networks Stock Slips Ahead Of Earnings, But Retail’s Extremely Bullish

Netflix Gets Wall Street’s Boldest $1,000+ Price Target As Tyson-Paul Fight Deemed ‘Mostly’ Successful: Retail Still Split

Netflix Gets Wall Street’s Boldest $1,000+ Price Target As Tyson-Paul Fight Deemed ‘Mostly’ Successful: Retail Still Split

5 Stocks Retail Investors Are Most Bearish On At Mid-Day

5 Stocks Retail Investors Are Most Bearish On At Mid-Day

Recent Stories

Here how actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu is dealing with diabetes RBA

Here's how actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu is dealing with diabetes

AAP names 11 candidates for Delhi Assembly elections 2025; includes BJP, Congress defectors AJR

AAP names 11 candidates for Delhi Assembly elections 2025; includes BJP, Congress defectors

7 Winter diabetes management tips: Stay active, hydrated and balanced NTI

7 Winter diabetes management tips: Stay active, hydrated and balanced

Tamil Nadu braces for heavy rainfall across several districts; cyclone expected to make landfall dmn

Tamil Nadu braces for heavy rainfall across several districts; cyclone expected to make landfall

Champions Trophy Tour: Pakistan Abbottabad scenery praise backfires, reminded of Osama bin Laden's hideout watch snt

Champions Trophy Tour: Pak's Abbottabad scenery praise backfires, reminded of Osama bin Laden's hideout| WATCH

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon