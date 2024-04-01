Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Roy Keane dubs Erling Haaland as 'League 2' player after flop show in Man City's draw with Arsenal (WATCH)

    Former footballer Roy Keane offers a critical assessment of Erling Haaland's display as Manchester City settles for a goalless draw against Arsenal, highlighting areas for improvement beyond just scoring goals.

    Football Roy Keane slams Erling Haaland's performance in Manchester City's draw with Arsenal osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Apr 1, 2024, 3:45 PM IST

    Roy Keane criticises Erling Haaland's performance in Manchester City's goalless draw with Arsenal, comparing him to a League Two player and speaking about the need for improvement beyond just one game. Despite being the Premier League's top scorer, Haaland struggled against Arsenal's defense, displaying limited involvement in the match's build-up. Keane acknowledges Haaland's goal-scoring prowess but stresses the importance of enhancing his overall gameplay.

    Haaland's lack of touches, shots on target, and key passes highlighted his struggles against Arsenal's tight defense, with his performance raising questions about his consistency and adaptability. Despite leading the league in goals, Haaland's recent form has been scrutinized, with noticeable dips in performance since returning from injury. Manchester City's failure to score at home for the first time in over a year further underscores the impact of Haaland's subdued performance.

    Also Read: 'Liverpool are favourites': Man City's Guardiola admits EPL title concerns after Arsenal draw (WATCH)

    Last Updated Apr 1, 2024, 4:03 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    F1 owner Liberty Media takes over MotoGP in staggering $4.53 billion deal with Dorna snt

    F1 owner Liberty Media takes over MotoGP in staggering $4.53 billion deal with Dorna

    cricket IPL 2024: Rishabh Pant's inspirational comeback lauded by Shane Watson osf

    IPL 2024: Rishabh Pant's inspirational comeback lauded by Shane Watson

    IPL 2024: Video of ground staff rushing to click photo with Dhoni during CSK vs DC clash wins hearts (WATCH) snt

    IPL 2024: Video of ground staff rushing to click photo with Dhoni during CSK vs DC clash wins hearts (WATCH)

    football premier league manchester city vs arsenal pep guardiola admits title concerns after draw watch snt

    'Liverpool are favourites': Man City's Guardiola admits EPL title concerns after Arsenal draw (WATCH)

    football ISL 2023-24: Coyle praises Chennaiyin FC's character after comeback win over MBSG; WATCH highlights snt

    ISL 2023-24: Coyle praises Chennaiyin FC's character after comeback win over MBSG; WATCH highlights

    Recent Stories

    Xiaomi launches its first electric car SU7 Sedan with AMAZING features; to compete against Tesla, BYD gcw

    Xiaomi launches its first electric car SU7 Sedan with AMAZING features; to compete against Tesla, BYD

    Avneet Kaur trolls for posing inside private jet; one Netizen says, 'Rent A Plane Just To Show Off' RBA

    Avneet Kaur trolls for posing inside private jet; one Netizen says, 'Rent A Plane Just To Show Off'

    F1 owner Liberty Media takes over MotoGP in staggering $4.53 billion deal with Dorna snt

    F1 owner Liberty Media takes over MotoGP in staggering $4.53 billion deal with Dorna

    Shah Rukh Khan to Emraan Hashmi: Celebrities who own Rolls Royce RKK

    Shah Rukh Khan to Emraan Hashmi: Celebrities who own Rolls Royce

    Maidaan to LSD 2: 7 movies set to release in theatres THIS April ATG

    Maidaan to LSD 2: 7 movies set to release in theatres THIS April

    Recent Videos

    Sudarsan Pattnaik honours LK Advani with Bharat Ratna tribute sand art at Puri beach (WATCH) snt

    Sudarsan Pattnaik honours LK Advani with Bharat Ratna tribute sand art at Puri beach (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    From AI to UPI, what Bill Gates and PM Modi will discuss during interaction in Delhi (WATCH) AJR

    From AI to UPI, what Bill Gates and PM Modi will discuss during interaction in Delhi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Bengaluru water crisis: Residents scrutinised for defying BWSSB orders with pool parties, rain dance (WATCH) vkp

    Bengaluru water crisis: Residents under scrutiny for defying orders on Holi pool parties, rain dance (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Holi celebration: Colours of Holi in Washington DC's Dupont Circle

    Colours of Holi in Washington DC's Dupont Circle (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Groundbreaking India becomes largest gaming market worldwide with 568 million gamers (WATCH) snt

    Groundbreaking! India becomes largest gaming market worldwide with 568 million gamers (WATCH)

    Video Icon