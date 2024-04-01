Roy Keane dubs Erling Haaland as 'League 2' player after flop show in Man City's draw with Arsenal (WATCH)

Former footballer Roy Keane offers a critical assessment of Erling Haaland's display as Manchester City settles for a goalless draw against Arsenal, highlighting areas for improvement beyond just scoring goals.

Roy Keane criticises Erling Haaland's performance in Manchester City's goalless draw with Arsenal, comparing him to a League Two player and speaking about the need for improvement beyond just one game. Despite being the Premier League's top scorer, Haaland struggled against Arsenal's defense, displaying limited involvement in the match's build-up. Keane acknowledges Haaland's goal-scoring prowess but stresses the importance of enhancing his overall gameplay.

Haaland's lack of touches, shots on target, and key passes highlighted his struggles against Arsenal's tight defense, with his performance raising questions about his consistency and adaptability. Despite leading the league in goals, Haaland's recent form has been scrutinized, with noticeable dips in performance since returning from injury. Manchester City's failure to score at home for the first time in over a year further underscores the impact of Haaland's subdued performance.

